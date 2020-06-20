1501 Voorhies Avenue

Amenities

One bedroom unit offering unobstructed views of Brooklyn, the City, Verrazzano Bridge and more, 11' and sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows, airy living areas highlight endless ocean and city views. Beautiful kitchens are crafted with custom Italian cabinetry and honed quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliance suite that includes a Viking oven with hood, Sub-Zero refrigerator & more. The unit is prewired for the latest high-speed technology and include vented GE washers and dryers.



The bathroom is encased by pristine Carrara marble, with custom Italian vanities feature Kohler sinks with Grohe hardware. Adjacent to the vanity, a mirrored medicine cabinet provides convenient storage for everyday necessities.



1 Brooklyn Bay presents a new vision for Brooklyn living. Rising amid the historic waterfront community of Sheepshead Bay, the one- to four-bedroom condominiums emphasize exceptional views of the Atlantic Ocean, New York Harbor, Manhattan skyline and beyond. An impressive 33,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space includes a spacious double-height attended lobby, a high-performance fitness center with a yoga studio, a children's playroom and a resident lounge with a fireplace and dining area. The lounge opens onto a loggia leading to the outdoor swimming pool and surrounding sundeck with lounge chairs and cabanas. Beyond the pool area, the lush landscaped grounds accommodate a bocce court and multiple barbecue grills. Bike storage and a dog run are also available.