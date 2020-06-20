All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1501 Voorhies Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1501 Voorhies Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

1501 Voorhies Avenue

1501 Voorhies Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Sheepshead Bay
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1501 Voorhies Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Sheepshead Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
yoga
One bedroom unit offering unobstructed views of Brooklyn, the City, Verrazzano Bridge and more, 11' and sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows, airy living areas highlight endless ocean and city views. Beautiful kitchens are crafted with custom Italian cabinetry and honed quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliance suite that includes a Viking oven with hood, Sub-Zero refrigerator & more. The unit is prewired for the latest high-speed technology and include vented GE washers and dryers.

The bathroom is encased by pristine Carrara marble, with custom Italian vanities feature Kohler sinks with Grohe hardware. Adjacent to the vanity, a mirrored medicine cabinet provides convenient storage for everyday necessities.

1 Brooklyn Bay presents a new vision for Brooklyn living. Rising amid the historic waterfront community of Sheepshead Bay, the one- to four-bedroom condominiums emphasize exceptional views of the Atlantic Ocean, New York Harbor, Manhattan skyline and beyond. An impressive 33,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space includes a spacious double-height attended lobby, a high-performance fitness center with a yoga studio, a children's playroom and a resident lounge with a fireplace and dining area. The lounge opens onto a loggia leading to the outdoor swimming pool and surrounding sundeck with lounge chairs and cabanas. Beyond the pool area, the lush landscaped grounds accommodate a bocce court and multiple barbecue grills. Bike storage and a dog run are also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Voorhies Avenue have any available units?
1501 Voorhies Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1501 Voorhies Avenue have?
Some of 1501 Voorhies Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Voorhies Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Voorhies Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Voorhies Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Voorhies Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Voorhies Avenue offer parking?
No, 1501 Voorhies Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Voorhies Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 Voorhies Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Voorhies Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Voorhies Avenue has a pool.
Does 1501 Voorhies Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1501 Voorhies Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Voorhies Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Voorhies Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Voorhies Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Voorhies Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology