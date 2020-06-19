All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

148 Meserole Street

148 Meserole Street · (646) 397-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

148 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
This is a gorgeous Williamsburg bright 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom unit with beautiful modern details.There is a full open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, windows with plentiful sun exposure, a built-in stereo system and virtual doorman.Features central ac/heat and the convenience of laundry in the building plus roof access.Trains easily accessible and plethora of cafes, restaurants, bars and grocery stores.Good credit and income requiredThis apartment will not last, call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Meserole Street have any available units?
148 Meserole Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 148 Meserole Street have?
Some of 148 Meserole Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Meserole Street currently offering any rent specials?
148 Meserole Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Meserole Street pet-friendly?
No, 148 Meserole Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 148 Meserole Street offer parking?
No, 148 Meserole Street does not offer parking.
Does 148 Meserole Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Meserole Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Meserole Street have a pool?
No, 148 Meserole Street does not have a pool.
Does 148 Meserole Street have accessible units?
No, 148 Meserole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Meserole Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Meserole Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Meserole Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 148 Meserole Street has units with air conditioning.
