148 Meserole Street

This is a gorgeous Williamsburg bright 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom unit with beautiful modern details.There is a full open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, windows with plentiful sun exposure, a built-in stereo system and virtual doorman.Features central ac/heat and the convenience of laundry in the building plus roof access.Trains easily accessible and plethora of cafes, restaurants, bars and grocery stores.Good credit and income requiredThis apartment will not last, call today to schedule a showing!