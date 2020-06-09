1456 Greene Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Virtual tours available!Beautiful apartment in Bushwick, prime location! This studio apartment features spacious living space, queen sized bedroom(s), stainless steel kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors, and windows that let in natural light throughout.You'll be right around the corner from Russ and Daughters; breakfast has never been so good. Lunch time? No problem, time for the world-famous Katzs Delicatessen. Best pastrami since 1888. Local favorites include Hair of the dog, Pianos, Nitecap, Clinton St Bakery, La Contenta plus many many more.