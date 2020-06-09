All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1456 Greene Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1456 Greene Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

1456 Greene Avenue

1456 Greene Avenue · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1456 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Virtual tours available!Beautiful apartment in Bushwick, prime location! This studio apartment features spacious living space, queen sized bedroom(s), stainless steel kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors, and windows that let in natural light throughout.You'll be right around the corner from Russ and Daughters; breakfast has never been so good. Lunch time? No problem, time for the world-famous Katzs Delicatessen. Best pastrami since 1888. Local favorites include Hair of the dog, Pianos, Nitecap, Clinton St Bakery, La Contenta plus many many more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 Greene Avenue have any available units?
1456 Greene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1456 Greene Avenue have?
Some of 1456 Greene Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Greene Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1456 Greene Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1456 Greene Avenue offer parking?
No, 1456 Greene Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1456 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 Greene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 1456 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1456 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1456 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 Greene Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1456 Greene Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1456 Greene Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1456 Greene Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity