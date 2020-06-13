All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 144 North 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
144 North 8th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:51 PM

144 North 8th Street

144 North 8th Street · (646) 980-3258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

144 North 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-B · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
garage
valet service
*12B is being offered furnished or unfurnished. Please inquire for furnished pricing.

Available for the first time, 12B is a showpiece, penthouse-caliber two bedroom that has recently undergone a bespoke renovation. Reconfigured by the current owner from a two-bedroom to a massive one-bedroom, 12B has been opened up to create a one-of-a-kind entertainer's dream space perched high above the streets of Williamsburg. Defining features of this nearly 1,200 square foot home include 13-foot coved ceilings, two large terraces, dual living rooms and a private, valet parking spot. Dramatic views of the Manhattan skyline and the Williamsburg Bridge along with extraordinary sunsets, unobstructed light from 14 windows and three exposures all complete the wow factor of 12B.

Enter the home through a 10-foot tall front door into a stunning foyer with cove ceiling detail, two large art walls and a massive entry closet. The great room is wrapped in floor to ceiling windows facing south and east, offers two separate living areas and an eat-in-kitchen. Soaring ceilings, bold materials and incredible natural light make this room one of the most unique and dramatic spaces in Williamsburg. The kitchen features matte black cabinetry and countertops, Bertazzoni and Sub-Zero appliances, a gun-metal wooden plank accent wall and a beautiful honed granite backsplash. Off the main living room is an 80 square foot south facing terrace with mesmerizing views of Brooklyn, the Williamsburg Bridge, the downtown skyline and the east river. Adjacent to the main living room is another lounge or seating area which was once the home's second bedroom. There is also a sleek, wall mounted desk which functions as a home office and the entire apartment has radiant heat flooring.

The master bedroom faces north and east, has city quiet windows, a beautifully outfitted walk-in closet with custom millwork and a large master bath with double vanity and large shower stall. Additional features of 12B include two large closets in the living room, a second full bathroom with a picture window, in unit washer-dryer and custom window treatments throughout. A large storage locker also comes with the apartment.

144 North 8th is a full-service, boutique condominium situated in the best Williamsburg location. Amenities include a full time doorman, a gym overlooking the building's 18,000 square foot common outdoor space, a vegetable and herb garden, private storage, covered parking and a second fob entry from North 7th street. Located less than a block from the newly renovated L train and just a few blocks away from McCarren Park, the building remains one of the most desirable residential addresses in North Brooklyn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 North 8th Street have any available units?
144 North 8th Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 North 8th Street have?
Some of 144 North 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 North 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 North 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 North 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 144 North 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 144 North 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 144 North 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 144 North 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 North 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 North 8th Street have a pool?
No, 144 North 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 North 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 144 North 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 North 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 North 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 North 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 North 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 144 North 8th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity