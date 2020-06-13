144 North 8th Street

Amenities

*12B is being offered furnished or unfurnished. Please inquire for furnished pricing.



Available for the first time, 12B is a showpiece, penthouse-caliber two bedroom that has recently undergone a bespoke renovation. Reconfigured by the current owner from a two-bedroom to a massive one-bedroom, 12B has been opened up to create a one-of-a-kind entertainer's dream space perched high above the streets of Williamsburg. Defining features of this nearly 1,200 square foot home include 13-foot coved ceilings, two large terraces, dual living rooms and a private, valet parking spot. Dramatic views of the Manhattan skyline and the Williamsburg Bridge along with extraordinary sunsets, unobstructed light from 14 windows and three exposures all complete the wow factor of 12B.



Enter the home through a 10-foot tall front door into a stunning foyer with cove ceiling detail, two large art walls and a massive entry closet. The great room is wrapped in floor to ceiling windows facing south and east, offers two separate living areas and an eat-in-kitchen. Soaring ceilings, bold materials and incredible natural light make this room one of the most unique and dramatic spaces in Williamsburg. The kitchen features matte black cabinetry and countertops, Bertazzoni and Sub-Zero appliances, a gun-metal wooden plank accent wall and a beautiful honed granite backsplash. Off the main living room is an 80 square foot south facing terrace with mesmerizing views of Brooklyn, the Williamsburg Bridge, the downtown skyline and the east river. Adjacent to the main living room is another lounge or seating area which was once the home's second bedroom. There is also a sleek, wall mounted desk which functions as a home office and the entire apartment has radiant heat flooring.



The master bedroom faces north and east, has city quiet windows, a beautifully outfitted walk-in closet with custom millwork and a large master bath with double vanity and large shower stall. Additional features of 12B include two large closets in the living room, a second full bathroom with a picture window, in unit washer-dryer and custom window treatments throughout. A large storage locker also comes with the apartment.



144 North 8th is a full-service, boutique condominium situated in the best Williamsburg location. Amenities include a full time doorman, a gym overlooking the building's 18,000 square foot common outdoor space, a vegetable and herb garden, private storage, covered parking and a second fob entry from North 7th street. Located less than a block from the newly renovated L train and just a few blocks away from McCarren Park, the building remains one of the most desirable residential addresses in North Brooklyn.