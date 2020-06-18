1402 Park Place 3B

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

1402 Park Place - Property Id: 220527



One Bedroom unit includes brand new appliances stove, microwave, refrigerator and laundry is located in the building! Bedroom can hold a Queen size bedroom set. Water is included in the rent. Few amenities included in the rent. Close proximity to express trains 2,3,4, and B



Ideal location close proximity to Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park, Botanical Garden and Grand Army Plaza Library. Great travel time 15 minutes to Downtown, Manhattan financial center and 20 minutes to Midtown, Manhattan. Easy access to 10 minutes travel to Downtown, Brooklyn, Barclay center, Whole foods and Trader Joe's

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220527

Property Id 220527



(RLNE5637361)