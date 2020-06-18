All apartments in Brooklyn
1402 Park Place 3B
1402 Park Place 3B

1402 Park Place · (718) 930-5653
Location

1402 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3B · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1402 Park Place - Property Id: 220527

One Bedroom unit includes brand new appliances stove, microwave, refrigerator and laundry is located in the building! Bedroom can hold a Queen size bedroom set. Water is included in the rent. Few amenities included in the rent. Close proximity to express trains 2,3,4, and B

Ideal location close proximity to Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park, Botanical Garden and Grand Army Plaza Library. Great travel time 15 minutes to Downtown, Manhattan financial center and 20 minutes to Midtown, Manhattan. Easy access to 10 minutes travel to Downtown, Brooklyn, Barclay center, Whole foods and Trader Joe's
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220527
Property Id 220527

(RLNE5637361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Park Place 3B have any available units?
1402 Park Place 3B has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1402 Park Place 3B have?
Some of 1402 Park Place 3B's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Park Place 3B currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Park Place 3B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Park Place 3B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Park Place 3B is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Park Place 3B offer parking?
No, 1402 Park Place 3B does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Park Place 3B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 Park Place 3B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Park Place 3B have a pool?
No, 1402 Park Place 3B does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Park Place 3B have accessible units?
No, 1402 Park Place 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Park Place 3B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Park Place 3B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Park Place 3B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Park Place 3B does not have units with air conditioning.
