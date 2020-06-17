14 Maujer Street

Amenities
Welcome to your new home! NO FEE !Awesome location, surrounded by a lot! coffee shops, night bars and music venues and much more.Close to cool eateries & bars! Be in the heart of all the excitement Brooklyn has to offerA very unique two bedroom apt just a few minutes from the Larimer L. Lovely wood work, high ceilings and gorgeous light make this a great place to make a home. Building amentis : laundry, bike storage in basement& share outdoor space.Beautiful & super well priced 2BR withe a nice sized living room high ceilings, natural light and closets space. *Virtual tour available