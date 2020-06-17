All apartments in Brooklyn
14 Maujer Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

14 Maujer Street

14 Maujer Street · (917) 200-2698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Maujer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
bike storage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bike storage
Welcome to your new home! NO FEE !Awesome location, surrounded by a lot! coffee shops, night bars and music venues and much more.Close to cool eateries & bars! Be in the heart of all the excitement Brooklyn has to offerA very unique two bedroom apt just a few minutes from the Larimer L. Lovely wood work, high ceilings and gorgeous light make this a great place to make a home. Building amentis : laundry, bike storage in basement& share outdoor space.Beautiful & super well priced 2BR withe a nice sized living room high ceilings, natural light and closets space. *Virtual tour available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Maujer Street have any available units?
14 Maujer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 14 Maujer Street have?
Some of 14 Maujer Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Maujer Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 Maujer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Maujer Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 Maujer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 14 Maujer Street offer parking?
No, 14 Maujer Street does not offer parking.
Does 14 Maujer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Maujer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Maujer Street have a pool?
No, 14 Maujer Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 Maujer Street have accessible units?
No, 14 Maujer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Maujer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Maujer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Maujer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Maujer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
