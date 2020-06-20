139 Sackett Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

You can move in June 15 and the rest of June will be free rent!



139-2 is a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom residence. Here, unparalleled style merges with traditional architecture and historic charm, creating the un-compromised urban lifestyle, teeming with modern convenience and natural beauty. Travel back in time and step into the future.



This residence features contemporary design and exceptional attention to detail, blending flawlessly with the surrounding grandeur of brownstone Brooklyn. Designer kitchen is highlighted with Pental Quartz Arabescato waterfall countertops, stainless steel Fisher and Paykel appliances and oil-rubbed bronze hardware. Bathrooms feature oak and walnut vanities, wall sconces and deep soaking tub.



This residence boasts a flood of natural light through expansive windows, ample storage, washer & dryer and a wealth of generous living space to call your own.

**VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE**