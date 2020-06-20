All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

139 Sackett Street

139 Sackett St · (917) 892-7523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 Sackett St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You can move in June 15 and the rest of June will be free rent!

139-2 is a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom residence. Here, unparalleled style merges with traditional architecture and historic charm, creating the un-compromised urban lifestyle, teeming with modern convenience and natural beauty. Travel back in time and step into the future.

This residence features contemporary design and exceptional attention to detail, blending flawlessly with the surrounding grandeur of brownstone Brooklyn. Designer kitchen is highlighted with Pental Quartz Arabescato waterfall countertops, stainless steel Fisher and Paykel appliances and oil-rubbed bronze hardware. Bathrooms feature oak and walnut vanities, wall sconces and deep soaking tub.

This residence boasts a flood of natural light through expansive windows, ample storage, washer & dryer and a wealth of generous living space to call your own.
**VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Sackett Street have any available units?
139 Sackett Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 Sackett Street have?
Some of 139 Sackett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Sackett Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 Sackett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Sackett Street pet-friendly?
No, 139 Sackett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 139 Sackett Street offer parking?
No, 139 Sackett Street does not offer parking.
Does 139 Sackett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 Sackett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Sackett Street have a pool?
No, 139 Sackett Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 Sackett Street have accessible units?
No, 139 Sackett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Sackett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Sackett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Sackett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Sackett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
