Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

134 Skillman Ave

134 Skillman Avenue · (917) 214-0674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

134 Skillman Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 1-Bedroom with Stainless Steel Kitchen in the Heart of Williamsburg!

This completely renovated apartment features an amazing chef's-quality kitchen, brand new bathroom, open living area, spacious sun-lit bedroom, plenty of storage and much more!

Located just 2.5 from the Graham Ave L train, this incredible home is conveniently located just a short distances to all your favorite neighborhood hot-spots including Carmine's Pizza & Sports Bar, Variety Coffee Roasters, Mesa Coyocan, Vine Wine, Loco Burrito, DeStefano's Steakhouse, The Blue Stove, the Meat Hook, Brooklyn Kitchen & tons more!

Heat and hot water included. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Skillman Ave have any available units?
134 Skillman Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 Skillman Ave have?
Some of 134 Skillman Ave's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Skillman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
134 Skillman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Skillman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 134 Skillman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 134 Skillman Ave offer parking?
No, 134 Skillman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 134 Skillman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Skillman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Skillman Ave have a pool?
No, 134 Skillman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 134 Skillman Ave have accessible units?
No, 134 Skillman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Skillman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Skillman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Skillman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Skillman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
