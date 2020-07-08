134 Skillman Ave

Amenities

Renovated 1-Bedroom with Stainless Steel Kitchen in the Heart of Williamsburg!



This completely renovated apartment features an amazing chef's-quality kitchen, brand new bathroom, open living area, spacious sun-lit bedroom, plenty of storage and much more!



Located just 2.5 from the Graham Ave L train, this incredible home is conveniently located just a short distances to all your favorite neighborhood hot-spots including Carmine's Pizza & Sports Bar, Variety Coffee Roasters, Mesa Coyocan, Vine Wine, Loco Burrito, DeStefano's Steakhouse, The Blue Stove, the Meat Hook, Brooklyn Kitchen & tons more!



Heat and hot water included. Sorry no pets.