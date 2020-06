Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to 1321 Union Street. Video tour availableA brand new gut renovated true 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms on Union Street and New York Avenue.Each large bedroom can easily fit a Queen or King sized bed + furniture! And comes with your own luxury bathroom with a deep soaking tub.In unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, microwave, central AC/heat, and outside space.1,250 SQ- FT