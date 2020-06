Amenities

Available now!Email me for the video tour.Stunning 1 bedroom 1 bath + office on the 2nd floor in Sunset Park. Owner allows for 1 cat, sorry no dogs. Heat and hot water included.Details:Apartment is a complete floor through. There is a nice modern kitchen with a dishwasher and a large window with south facing exposure. There are a couple layout options, this can be used as a 2 bedroom or a 1 bedroom with separate living area and dining area ( see floor plan layout options)