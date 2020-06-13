Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

129 Columbia Street 3-F One bedroom apartment for rent in Cobble HIll/Columbia Water Front District. This one bedroom apartment for rent is situated in a walk up building two flights up and features ==Hardwood floor ==Separate kitchen ==Facing west for excellent light ==View of statue of liberty ==Exposed brick Heat and hot water included Pets allowed Enjoy all that waterfront living has to offer with close proximity to Brooklyn Bridge Park, the ferry to Governor's Island, and miles of waterfront bike paths. The vibrant and picturesque Columbia Street Waterfront District also features favorites like Alma, Poppy's, Petite Crevette, and Vekslers, as well as endless other shopping and dining opportunities.129 Columbia Street 3-F