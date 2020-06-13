All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 AM

129 Columbia Street

129 Columbia Street · (718) 923-8010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

129 Columbia Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$1,722

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
129 Columbia Street 3-F One bedroom apartment for rent in Cobble HIll/Columbia Water Front District. This one bedroom apartment for rent is situated in a walk up building two flights up and features ==Hardwood floor ==Separate kitchen ==Facing west for excellent light ==View of statue of liberty ==Exposed brick Heat and hot water included Pets allowed Enjoy all that waterfront living has to offer with close proximity to Brooklyn Bridge Park, the ferry to Governor's Island, and miles of waterfront bike paths. The vibrant and picturesque Columbia Street Waterfront District also features favorites like Alma, Poppy's, Petite Crevette, and Vekslers, as well as endless other shopping and dining opportunities.129 Columbia Street 3-F

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Columbia Street have any available units?
129 Columbia Street has a unit available for $1,722 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 129 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 Columbia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Columbia Street is pet friendly.
Does 129 Columbia Street offer parking?
No, 129 Columbia Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 129 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 129 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Columbia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Columbia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
