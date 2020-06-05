All apartments in Brooklyn
1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L

1271 Willoughby Avenue · (347) 561-8509
Location

1271 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
VIRTUAL TOURS AND FACETIME AVAILABLE IF INQUIRED!

Don't miss out on the chance to live in our most premium residence!

This unit has it all, just bring your bags and move right into this BRAND NEW large 4 bedroom 2 bath with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS. The bedrooms are large enough for a queen sized bed plus extra furniture. The kitchen features modern grey shaker cabinetry, brand new Maytag appliances including fridge, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. This apartment features an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, perfect for anyone. Being conveniently located right on top of the L train Jefferson Street stop, getting on the train and into the hustle and bustle of the city will be as simple as a few steps out your door.

You are right in the heart of the most popular Bushwick restaurants, bars, boutiques and specialty stores of Wyckoff Avenue including Sea Wolf, Hana Natural, The Bad Bagel, Left Hand Path, Variety Coffee, Brooklyn Beer Garden, and plenty more! Feel free to call or text Vincent anytime, he will respond immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L have any available units?
1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L have?
Some of 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L currently offering any rent specials?
1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L pet-friendly?
Yes, 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L is pet friendly.
Does 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L offer parking?
No, 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L does not offer parking.
Does 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L have a pool?
No, 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L does not have a pool.
Does 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L have accessible units?
No, 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L has units with dishwashers.
Does 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L has units with air conditioning.
