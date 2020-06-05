1271 Willoughby Avenue - 3L

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

VIRTUAL TOURS AND FACETIME AVAILABLE IF INQUIRED!



Don't miss out on the chance to live in our most premium residence!



This unit has it all, just bring your bags and move right into this BRAND NEW large 4 bedroom 2 bath with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS. The bedrooms are large enough for a queen sized bed plus extra furniture. The kitchen features modern grey shaker cabinetry, brand new Maytag appliances including fridge, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. This apartment features an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, perfect for anyone. Being conveniently located right on top of the L train Jefferson Street stop, getting on the train and into the hustle and bustle of the city will be as simple as a few steps out your door.



You are right in the heart of the most popular Bushwick restaurants, bars, boutiques and specialty stores of Wyckoff Avenue including Sea Wolf, Hana Natural, The Bad Bagel, Left Hand Path, Variety Coffee, Brooklyn Beer Garden, and plenty more! Feel free to call or text Vincent anytime, he will respond immediately!