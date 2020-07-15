1255 Bushwick Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage garage

*Video Tours Available!*



This high-floor, two bedroom / two bath apartment with parking included, in a modern elevator building, has incredible light and views from every room. The contemporary kitchen has brilliant quartz countertops, custom cabinetry with soft-touch closures, Fisher & Paykel and Bosch stainless steel appliances, and a white porcelain farm style sink set against classic white subway tile backsplash. Both baths are appointed with bespoke fixtures and finishes, and one has a Duravit deep soaking bathtub for ultimate relaxation.



This apartment also features central heat/air, washer/dryer, sleek recessed lighting, hardwood floors, video intercom, and large windows allowing for great natural light.



Building amenities include a second floor common terrace for all residents, and bike storage. Take advantage of the burgeoning art scene, restaurants and exciting nightlife only minutes away. The JMZ trains at Halsey St. are just one block from your front door. And the cherry on top: your own parking spot in the building garage.