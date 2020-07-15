All apartments in Brooklyn
1255 Bushwick Avenue
1255 Bushwick Avenue

1255 Bushwick Avenue · (516) 835-4964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1255 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-E · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
*Video Tours Available!*

This high-floor, two bedroom / two bath apartment with parking included, in a modern elevator building, has incredible light and views from every room. The contemporary kitchen has brilliant quartz countertops, custom cabinetry with soft-touch closures, Fisher & Paykel and Bosch stainless steel appliances, and a white porcelain farm style sink set against classic white subway tile backsplash. Both baths are appointed with bespoke fixtures and finishes, and one has a Duravit deep soaking bathtub for ultimate relaxation.

This apartment also features central heat/air, washer/dryer, sleek recessed lighting, hardwood floors, video intercom, and large windows allowing for great natural light.

Building amenities include a second floor common terrace for all residents, and bike storage. Take advantage of the burgeoning art scene, restaurants and exciting nightlife only minutes away. The JMZ trains at Halsey St. are just one block from your front door. And the cherry on top: your own parking spot in the building garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Bushwick Avenue have any available units?
1255 Bushwick Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1255 Bushwick Avenue have?
Some of 1255 Bushwick Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Bushwick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Bushwick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Bushwick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Bushwick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1255 Bushwick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Bushwick Avenue offers parking.
Does 1255 Bushwick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 Bushwick Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Bushwick Avenue have a pool?
No, 1255 Bushwick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Bushwick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1255 Bushwick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Bushwick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Bushwick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Bushwick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1255 Bushwick Avenue has units with air conditioning.
