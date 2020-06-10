1238 BEDFORD AVE

Amenities

Huge (No Fee/ Rent Stabilized) 1,200 sqft. duplex one bedroom in in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The apartment features a large private one bedroom apartment with a full ensuite bathroom, a second full bathroom just off of the large living room and modern open kitchen. The apartment also features hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick and plenty of natural light. Just a short distance to Clinton Hill, Crown Heights, Fort Green and more with easy access to Williamsburg, The Barclays Center, Prospect Park, The Brooklyn Museum, The Botanical Garden, Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs. Trains: A/ C/ S Busses: B44, B25, and B49. Enjoy the many restaurants, cafes, shops and bars such as Daily Press Coffee, Glorietta Baldy, Corner Grind, Bedford Manor, Oaxaca, Do or Dine, Pilar, Home Frite, Stonefruit and Black Swan to name a few. Feel free to contact me for more info.