1238 BEDFORD AVE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

1238 BEDFORD AVE

1238 Bedford Avenue · (718) 399-4162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1238 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
rent controlled
Huge (No Fee/ Rent Stabilized) 1,200 sqft. duplex one bedroom in in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The apartment features a large private one bedroom apartment with a full ensuite bathroom, a second full bathroom just off of the large living room and modern open kitchen. The apartment also features hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick and plenty of natural light. Just a short distance to Clinton Hill, Crown Heights, Fort Green and more with easy access to Williamsburg, The Barclays Center, Prospect Park, The Brooklyn Museum, The Botanical Garden, Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs. Trains: A/ C/ S Busses: B44, B25, and B49. Enjoy the many restaurants, cafes, shops and bars such as Daily Press Coffee, Glorietta Baldy, Corner Grind, Bedford Manor, Oaxaca, Do or Dine, Pilar, Home Frite, Stonefruit and Black Swan to name a few. Feel free to contact me for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 BEDFORD AVE have any available units?
1238 BEDFORD AVE has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1238 BEDFORD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1238 BEDFORD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 BEDFORD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1238 BEDFORD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1238 BEDFORD AVE offer parking?
No, 1238 BEDFORD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1238 BEDFORD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 BEDFORD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 BEDFORD AVE have a pool?
No, 1238 BEDFORD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1238 BEDFORD AVE have accessible units?
No, 1238 BEDFORD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 BEDFORD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 BEDFORD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 BEDFORD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 BEDFORD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
