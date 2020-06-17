123 Melrose Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park doorman gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub media room yoga

This Large and Luxurious 1 beds, 1 bath apartment features include:Generous living room open to an high end kitchen with Stainless-Steel appliances (Dishwasher, Gas-range, a hood and a Large fridge), has ample Cabinet space with Designated Dining area! Elegant & slick tiled bathroom, Sizable bedroom and Abundant closet space throughout!About the building:Concierge, Doorman and extensive staff that are incredible!!Some of the amenities:*State of the art 2 story fitness center, *Rock climbing wall, *Boxing gym, *Yoga room, *Spinning room, *Movie theaters, *Bowling alley with a bar that can be rented, *massive indoor pool, *three outdoor hot tubs, *a cafe, business lounge, *multiple shared living spaces and community rooms, *Rooftop organic garden which you can order fresh organic vegetables from delivered to your door, *Rooftop BBQs and mini golf, *Dog park, dog spa, children's play room, *Venues that can be rented for private parties, *Game room, *Brewery (you can learn to make your own beer here), wine cellar (you can have your own wine locker if you wish), the list goes on?Please reach out with any question and to schedule your private tour!