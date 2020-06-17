All apartments in Brooklyn
123 Melrose Street
123 Melrose Street

123 Melrose St · (646) 255-3617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Melrose St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
doorman
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
yoga
This Large and Luxurious 1 beds, 1 bath apartment features include:Generous living room open to an high end kitchen with Stainless-Steel appliances (Dishwasher, Gas-range, a hood and a Large fridge), has ample Cabinet space with Designated Dining area! Elegant & slick tiled bathroom, Sizable bedroom and Abundant closet space throughout!About the building:Concierge, Doorman and extensive staff that are incredible!!Some of the amenities:*State of the art 2 story fitness center, *Rock climbing wall, *Boxing gym, *Yoga room, *Spinning room, *Movie theaters, *Bowling alley with a bar that can be rented, *massive indoor pool, *three outdoor hot tubs, *a cafe, business lounge, *multiple shared living spaces and community rooms, *Rooftop organic garden which you can order fresh organic vegetables from delivered to your door, *Rooftop BBQs and mini golf, *Dog park, dog spa, children's play room, *Venues that can be rented for private parties, *Game room, *Brewery (you can learn to make your own beer here), wine cellar (you can have your own wine locker if you wish), the list goes on?Please reach out with any question and to schedule your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Melrose Street have any available units?
123 Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 123 Melrose Street have?
Some of 123 Melrose Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Melrose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Melrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 123 Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 123 Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Melrose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Melrose Street have a pool?
Yes, 123 Melrose Street has a pool.
Does 123 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Melrose Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Melrose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Melrose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
