1229 Putnam Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to your new home at 1229 Putnam Ave, an intimate, newly constructed condominium in Bushwick, Brooklyn. This one of a kind elevator building features 19 luxurious units, a virtual doormen, a fully equipped gym, bike storage and a roof deck.Apartment 5B is a Two (2bd) bedrooms, Two (2bth) baths, south facing simplex.Upon entering the home, your attention will be drawn to the exquisite finishes though-out, with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow a wealth of natural sunlight throughout, large three closets, an open kitchen that is equipped with sleek white quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, self-closing drawers, and a high-end Bloomberg appliance package including gas cook-top, range hood, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a washer/dryer.This apartment unit also features high ceilings, a private balcony, brand new stainless steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms and floor to ceiling windows. The unit comes with its own parking Spot!!!!Located within a walking distance to the J/M/Z at the Gates stop or the L at the Myrtle stop. livingny112203