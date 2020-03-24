1229 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym green community parking bike storage garage new construction

Welcome to your new home at 1229 Putnam Ave, an intimate, newly constructed condominium in Bushwick, Brooklyn. This one of a kind elevator building features 19 luxurious units, a virtual doormen, a fully equipped gym, bike storage and a roof deck.Apartment 5B is a Two (2bd) bedrooms, Two (2bth) baths, south facing simplex.Upon entering the home, your attention will be drawn to the exquisite finishes though-out, with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow a wealth of natural sunlight throughout, large three closets, an open kitchen that is equipped with sleek white quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, self-closing drawers, and a high-end Bloomberg appliance package including gas cook-top, range hood, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a washer/dryer.This apartment unit also features high ceilings, a private balcony, brand new stainless steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms and floor to ceiling windows. The unit comes with its own parking Spot!!!!Located within a walking distance to the J/M/Z at the Gates stop or the L at the Myrtle stop. livingny112203