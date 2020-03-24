All apartments in Brooklyn
1229 Putnam Avenue
1229 Putnam Avenue

1229 Putnam Avenue · (917) 858-1915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1229 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
green community
parking
bike storage
garage
new construction
Welcome to your new home at 1229 Putnam Ave, an intimate, newly constructed condominium in Bushwick, Brooklyn. This one of a kind elevator building features 19 luxurious units, a virtual doormen, a fully equipped gym, bike storage and a roof deck.Apartment 5B is a Two (2bd) bedrooms, Two (2bth) baths, south facing simplex.Upon entering the home, your attention will be drawn to the exquisite finishes though-out, with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow a wealth of natural sunlight throughout, large three closets, an open kitchen that is equipped with sleek white quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, self-closing drawers, and a high-end Bloomberg appliance package including gas cook-top, range hood, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a washer/dryer.This apartment unit also features high ceilings, a private balcony, brand new stainless steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms and floor to ceiling windows. The unit comes with its own parking Spot!!!!Located within a walking distance to the J/M/Z at the Gates stop or the L at the Myrtle stop. livingny112203

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
1229 Putnam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1229 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 1229 Putnam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1229 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1229 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1229 Putnam Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1229 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 Putnam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 1229 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1229 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 Putnam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1229 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
