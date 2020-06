Amenities

This one and one-half bedroom apartment in Carroll Gardens/Columbia Waterfront is available for immediate occupancy. The entryway features a very large custom closet with sliding doors and opens up into the living room. The kitchen features an over-the-range microwave and dishwasher along with a 5-burner stove and pass-through into the living room. The living room offers a comfortable entertaining space and opens up into the middle room through French doors which can be used as a den or home office and has an additional closet. The front bedroom has 12ft ceilings and over-sized windows that allow for amazing light and easily accommodates a king-sized bed and furniture. The tiled bathroom has a combination tub/shower and good sized vanity.



Located just 10 minutes to the Carroll St F/G subway line, all the shopping along Smith Street, and is pet-friendly (dogs and cats). No-fee.