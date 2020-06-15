1191 Bedford Avenue

Amenities

Freshly renovated 1 bedroom apartment with tons of light and central A/C! This sunny apartment is amazingly serene yet conveniently located. The open kitchen features stone counter tops, a hidden dishwasher, and gas stove. Both living room and bedroom have high ceilings, exposed brick, and hardwood floors, for an open and airy feel. The bathroom features a deep soaking tub and great storage. The apartment is conveniently located on Bedford Avenue, moments from Do or Dive, Glorietta Baldy, and Black Swan. At 1191 Bedford Ave, you have the choice of 3 subway lines, the A, C, and G.