1191 Bedford Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

1191 Bedford Avenue

1191 Bedford Avenue · (718) 210-4057
Location

1191 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly renovated 1 bedroom apartment with tons of light and central A/C! This sunny apartment is amazingly serene yet conveniently located. The open kitchen features stone counter tops, a hidden dishwasher, and gas stove. Both living room and bedroom have high ceilings, exposed brick, and hardwood floors, for an open and airy feel. The bathroom features a deep soaking tub and great storage. The apartment is conveniently located on Bedford Avenue, moments from Do or Dive, Glorietta Baldy, and Black Swan. At 1191 Bedford Ave, you have the choice of 3 subway lines, the A, C, and G.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1191 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
1191 Bedford Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1191 Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 1191 Bedford Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1191 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1191 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1191 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1191 Bedford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1191 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
No, 1191 Bedford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1191 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1191 Bedford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1191 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1191 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1191 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1191 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1191 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1191 Bedford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1191 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1191 Bedford Avenue has units with air conditioning.
