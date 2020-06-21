All apartments in Brooklyn
1172 Putnam Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

1172 Putnam Ave

1172 Putnam Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1172 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Large 4 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms on the entire 2nd floor of a renovated townhouse building!, - Modern spacious apartment with wooden touches, tall ceiling, and tons of light!Newly upgraded building, Large bedrooms with great windows and closets!Modern kitchen with stainless steal kitchen appliances2 full bathroomsCentral air and heat, Hardwood floors, high ceilings, video intercom system, virtual doorman close by to J train at Gates Ave or the Halsey StopGuarantors accepted Pets allowed *upon approvalCentral air and heat, video intercom system, No brokers feeShowing by appointmentAvailable asap rennit4078

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1172 Putnam Ave have any available units?
1172 Putnam Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1172 Putnam Ave have?
Some of 1172 Putnam Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1172 Putnam Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1172 Putnam Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1172 Putnam Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1172 Putnam Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1172 Putnam Ave offer parking?
No, 1172 Putnam Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1172 Putnam Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1172 Putnam Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1172 Putnam Ave have a pool?
No, 1172 Putnam Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1172 Putnam Ave have accessible units?
No, 1172 Putnam Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1172 Putnam Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1172 Putnam Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1172 Putnam Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1172 Putnam Ave has units with air conditioning.
