1172 Putnam Ave

Large 4 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms on the entire 2nd floor of a renovated townhouse building!, - Modern spacious apartment with wooden touches, tall ceiling, and tons of light!Newly upgraded building, Large bedrooms with great windows and closets!Modern kitchen with stainless steal kitchen appliances2 full bathroomsCentral air and heat, Hardwood floors, high ceilings, video intercom system, virtual doorman close by to J train at Gates Ave or the Halsey StopGuarantors accepted Pets allowed *upon approvalCentral air and heat, video intercom system, No brokers feeShowing by appointmentAvailable asap rennit4078