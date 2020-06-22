All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:31 AM

1156 Dean St., #3R

1156 Dean Street · (516) 506-7163
Location

1156 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Crown Heights -Beautiful Brownstone - Walk-up Building. This unique building has lots of its original details. Studio/1 bedroom convertible apartment with it's own full bath and spacious kitchen. Pets Considered. Between Rogers Ave and Nostrand Ave. Best place to be as there are endless dining choices, minutes from The Brooklyn Children's Museum, Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Prospect Park Zoo. Few blocks from Atlantic Ave and Eastern Pkwy. Close to Transportation (Buses: B44, B49 & B65 and the Nostrand Ave LIRR Train Station)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 Dean St., #3R have any available units?
1156 Dean St., #3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 1156 Dean St., #3R currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Dean St., #3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Dean St., #3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1156 Dean St., #3R is pet friendly.
Does 1156 Dean St., #3R offer parking?
No, 1156 Dean St., #3R does not offer parking.
Does 1156 Dean St., #3R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 Dean St., #3R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Dean St., #3R have a pool?
No, 1156 Dean St., #3R does not have a pool.
Does 1156 Dean St., #3R have accessible units?
No, 1156 Dean St., #3R does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Dean St., #3R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 Dean St., #3R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1156 Dean St., #3R have units with air conditioning?
No, 1156 Dean St., #3R does not have units with air conditioning.
