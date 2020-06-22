1156 Dean St., #3R

Amenities

Crown Heights -Beautiful Brownstone - Walk-up Building. This unique building has lots of its original details. Studio/1 bedroom convertible apartment with it's own full bath and spacious kitchen. Pets Considered. Between Rogers Ave and Nostrand Ave. Best place to be as there are endless dining choices, minutes from The Brooklyn Children's Museum, Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Prospect Park Zoo. Few blocks from Atlantic Ave and Eastern Pkwy. Close to Transportation (Buses: B44, B49 & B65 and the Nostrand Ave LIRR Train Station)