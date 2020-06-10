114 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Vintage 1 bedroom in a well-maintained brownstone located in the heart of Ft Greene just steps from the park and just steps away from 11 subway lines and the LIRR Atlantic Terminal Station.



Virtual tour available upon request

Photos are of the actual unit does not come furnished.



Landlord pays for heat and hot water, tenant pays for gas and electric.



Venture outside to experience all that Fort Greene has to offer, including Roman's, Bisou Bisou, Walter's, Evalina, Miss Ada, Fort Greene Park, and much more.