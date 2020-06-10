All apartments in Brooklyn
114 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

114 Lafayette Avenue

114 Lafayette Avenue · (917) 280-5971
Brooklyn
Fort Greene
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

114 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Fort Greene

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$2,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Vintage 1 bedroom in a well-maintained brownstone located in the heart of Ft Greene just steps from the park and just steps away from 11 subway lines and the LIRR Atlantic Terminal Station.

Virtual tour available upon request
Photos are of the actual unit does not come furnished.

Landlord pays for heat and hot water, tenant pays for gas and electric.

Venture outside to experience all that Fort Greene has to offer, including Roman's, Bisou Bisou, Walter's, Evalina, Miss Ada, Fort Greene Park, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
114 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 114 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
114 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 114 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 114 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 114 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 114 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 114 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 114 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 114 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
