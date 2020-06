Amenities

Spacious 2BR/1BA unit available immediately in Borough Park neighborhood. Conveniently, beloved Sucaturro Supermarket is just around the corner so as Li's Laundromat on the 11th Avenue. Surrounded by popular restaurants, Mama Rao's (Old fashioned Italian), La Sorrentina (Pizza), Meze (Greek), Flaming Pepper Kitchen (Sichuan Chinese), M2 Caf (Modern Chinese) and so on. N,W & Q at Fort Hamilton Pkwy, B16 & B9 bus stops near by. HEAT & HOTWATER are INCLUDED! Sorry no pets..