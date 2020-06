Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Rare find! No fee, gut renovated two bedroom with private backyard available for immediate move in. This spacious two bedroom features:



- Private backyard

- Queen sized bedrooms

- European style master bathroom

- Ample storage space

- Less than 30 minutes to Manhattan via subway (M/L trains)



Down the block from Maria Hernandez Park and walking distance to all the best shops and restaurants Brooklyn is known for. Avoid the L train shutdown by being two blocks from the M train at Central Ave; or head the other direction for the L train at Jefferson