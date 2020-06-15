11 Montague Terrace

Amenities

Amazing Location! Beautiful Brooklyn Heights!This sunny renovated one bedroom apartment is in a grand brownstone on Montague Terrace. One of the most coveted picturesque blocks in all of Brooklyn. This one bedroom is located just off the Promenade in Brooklyn Heights yet a block away from Montague Street shops and restaurants, 2,3,4,5, R trains. A five minute walk to Brooklyn Bridge Park. It has a separate kitchen, good closet space, nice light ( quiet back facing gardens) and is available for May 1,2019 for move in. Video Intercom Cat is OK. No Dogs allowed, no exceptions. $3000 includes heat and hot water and gas.