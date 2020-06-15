All apartments in Brooklyn
11 Montague Terrace

11 Montague Terrace · (718) 923-8018
Location

11 Montague Terrace, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Amazing Location! Beautiful Brooklyn Heights!This sunny renovated one bedroom apartment is in a grand brownstone on Montague Terrace. One of the most coveted picturesque blocks in all of Brooklyn. This one bedroom is located just off the Promenade in Brooklyn Heights yet a block away from Montague Street shops and restaurants, 2,3,4,5, R trains. A five minute walk to Brooklyn Bridge Park. It has a separate kitchen, good closet space, nice light ( quiet back facing gardens) and is available for May 1,2019 for move in. Video Intercom Cat is OK. No Dogs allowed, no exceptions. $3000 includes heat and hot water and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Montague Terrace have any available units?
11 Montague Terrace has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Montague Terrace have?
Some of 11 Montague Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Montague Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11 Montague Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Montague Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Montague Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11 Montague Terrace offer parking?
No, 11 Montague Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11 Montague Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Montague Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Montague Terrace have a pool?
No, 11 Montague Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11 Montague Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11 Montague Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Montague Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Montague Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Montague Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Montague Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
