11 Hunts Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

For one occupant only and no pets.Available Immediately or June 1st. PERFECTLY LOCATED AND STUNNING 1 bedroom/ 1 bath in a one of a kind Brooklyn Heights CARRIAGE HOUSE on exclusive Hunts Lane complete with its own back patio . Want to be away from all the noise of Brooklyn but still close to all the restaurants and shops? This apartment is for you and it is as special on the outsideas it is on the inside. This cute and sunny calming oasis has beautiful hardwood floors, 3 closets and huge casement windows. Just blocks from transportation,The Brooklyn Heights promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and a myriad shopping and dining. Sorry no pets allowed. Finally... Welcome Home !