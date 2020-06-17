All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 11 Hunts Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
11 Hunts Lane
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:08 AM

11 Hunts Lane

11 Hunts Lane · (718) 923-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Brooklyn Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11 Hunts Lane, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
For one occupant only and no pets.Available Immediately or June 1st. PERFECTLY LOCATED AND STUNNING 1 bedroom/ 1 bath in a one of a kind Brooklyn Heights CARRIAGE HOUSE on exclusive Hunts Lane complete with its own back patio . Want to be away from all the noise of Brooklyn but still close to all the restaurants and shops? This apartment is for you and it is as special on the outsideas it is on the inside. This cute and sunny calming oasis has beautiful hardwood floors, 3 closets and huge casement windows. Just blocks from transportation,The Brooklyn Heights promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and a myriad shopping and dining. Sorry no pets allowed. Finally... Welcome Home !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Hunts Lane have any available units?
11 Hunts Lane has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11 Hunts Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11 Hunts Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Hunts Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11 Hunts Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 11 Hunts Lane offer parking?
No, 11 Hunts Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11 Hunts Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Hunts Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Hunts Lane have a pool?
No, 11 Hunts Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11 Hunts Lane have accessible units?
No, 11 Hunts Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Hunts Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Hunts Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Hunts Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Hunts Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11 Hunts Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity