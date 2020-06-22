All apartments in Brooklyn
1093 Putnam Ave
1093 Putnam Ave

1093 Putnam Ave · (917) 808-0442
Location

1093 Putnam Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very unique *TWO LEVEL loft space* with so much character, seriously. Windows over all sides of this loft soaking it with sunlight!! (there are windows over all 4 walls)Located in a modern converted warehouse loft building previously a factory. This loft has been fully remodeled outfitted with modern stainless steal kitchen appliances, Video intercom system, and a central heating system while all its original detail was well preserved and kept. There is windows over the entire space (each bedroom, common area has side windows, and living room has windows over both side walls!)Tall ceiling, original factory doors and beams left along with tons of character!*TWO LEVEL LOFT* (on 4th and 5th floor, top floor of building, with open views) with Two full bathrooms!Central heating system, fully redone bathroom, updated hardwood floors.Tons of space, lots of light, and so much character.. Extra room area for easy set up as bedroom.Building of artists and creative individuals, Access to monster roof top with killer views of the city skyline.NO BROKERS FEE Showing by appointments.Guarantors AcceptedPets Allowed Upon approvalCentral HeatLoftRoof DeckOutdoor space rennit4071

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1093 Putnam Ave have any available units?
1093 Putnam Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1093 Putnam Ave have?
Some of 1093 Putnam Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1093 Putnam Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1093 Putnam Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1093 Putnam Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1093 Putnam Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1093 Putnam Ave offer parking?
No, 1093 Putnam Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1093 Putnam Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1093 Putnam Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1093 Putnam Ave have a pool?
No, 1093 Putnam Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1093 Putnam Ave have accessible units?
No, 1093 Putnam Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1093 Putnam Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1093 Putnam Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1093 Putnam Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1093 Putnam Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
