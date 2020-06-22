1093 Putnam Ave

Amenities

Very unique *TWO LEVEL loft space* with so much character, seriously. Windows over all sides of this loft soaking it with sunlight!! (there are windows over all 4 walls)Located in a modern converted warehouse loft building previously a factory. This loft has been fully remodeled outfitted with modern stainless steal kitchen appliances, Video intercom system, and a central heating system while all its original detail was well preserved and kept. There is windows over the entire space (each bedroom, common area has side windows, and living room has windows over both side walls!)Tall ceiling, original factory doors and beams left along with tons of character!*TWO LEVEL LOFT* (on 4th and 5th floor, top floor of building, with open views) with Two full bathrooms!Central heating system, fully redone bathroom, updated hardwood floors.Tons of space, lots of light, and so much character.. Extra room area for easy set up as bedroom.Building of artists and creative individuals, Access to monster roof top with killer views of the city skyline.NO BROKERS FEE Showing by appointments.Guarantors AcceptedPets Allowed Upon approvalCentral HeatLoftRoof DeckOutdoor space rennit4071