Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:50 PM

109 WILLOW STREET

109 Willow Street · (718) 875-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 Willow Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$8,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautifully restored upper duplex. Four Bedrooms plus den. Three full bathrooms. Private deck! Up the stoop plus two flights up. First floor of this grand upper duplex has a spacious living room, bedroom, and a full bathroom. Huge kitchen with new stone countertops and flexible space. Butler's pantry, endless storage and closet space. The top floor has three full bedrooms, den, and two more full bathrooms. The huge master bedroom has a large master has plenty of closet space plus a large den. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 WILLOW STREET have any available units?
109 WILLOW STREET has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 109 WILLOW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
109 WILLOW STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 WILLOW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 109 WILLOW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 109 WILLOW STREET offer parking?
No, 109 WILLOW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 109 WILLOW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 WILLOW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 WILLOW STREET have a pool?
No, 109 WILLOW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 109 WILLOW STREET have accessible units?
No, 109 WILLOW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 109 WILLOW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 WILLOW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 WILLOW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 WILLOW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
