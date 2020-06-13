109 WILLOW STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony

Beautifully restored upper duplex. Four Bedrooms plus den. Three full bathrooms. Private deck! Up the stoop plus two flights up. First floor of this grand upper duplex has a spacious living room, bedroom, and a full bathroom. Huge kitchen with new stone countertops and flexible space. Butler's pantry, endless storage and closet space. The top floor has three full bedrooms, den, and two more full bathrooms. The huge master bedroom has a large master has plenty of closet space plus a large den. .