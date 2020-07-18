All apartments in Brooklyn
1046 Sterling Pl
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1046 Sterling Pl

1046 Sterling Place · No Longer Available
Location

1046 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
1046 Sterling Place is a beautiful townhouse on a great block in Crown Heights. This gorgeous, renovated, and sprawling one bedroom has just become available. It features amazing and renovated chef's kitchen, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and a great floor-through layout. Did i mention a private outdoor space? All utilities are included in the rent except electric and best of all, the apartment comes with a washer/dryer.

According to the NY Times and Daily News, Crown Heights has recently become one of the most sought after and highest appreciating neighborhoods. Just 20 minutes to Manhattan, and the convenience of the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C trains, S shuttle, and LIRR allow you to commute anywhere with ease. Or stay local and enjoy an abundance of nearby attractions, including the Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Brooklyn zoo, or Barclays Center, home to the Nets. Cooking and dining are a delight with numerous grocery stores and a variety of cafes and restaurants, located on Franklin, Bedford, and Nostrand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Sterling Pl have any available units?
1046 Sterling Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1046 Sterling Pl have?
Some of 1046 Sterling Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Sterling Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Sterling Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Sterling Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1046 Sterling Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1046 Sterling Pl offer parking?
No, 1046 Sterling Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1046 Sterling Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1046 Sterling Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Sterling Pl have a pool?
No, 1046 Sterling Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Sterling Pl have accessible units?
No, 1046 Sterling Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Sterling Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 Sterling Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 Sterling Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 Sterling Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
