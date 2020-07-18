1046 Sterling Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Live The Good Life.

1046 Sterling Place is a beautiful townhouse on a great block in Crown Heights. This gorgeous, renovated, and sprawling one bedroom has just become available. It features amazing and renovated chef's kitchen, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and a great floor-through layout. Did i mention a private outdoor space? All utilities are included in the rent except electric and best of all, the apartment comes with a washer/dryer.



According to the NY Times and Daily News, Crown Heights has recently become one of the most sought after and highest appreciating neighborhoods. Just 20 minutes to Manhattan, and the convenience of the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C trains, S shuttle, and LIRR allow you to commute anywhere with ease. Or stay local and enjoy an abundance of nearby attractions, including the Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Brooklyn zoo, or Barclays Center, home to the Nets. Cooking and dining are a delight with numerous grocery stores and a variety of cafes and restaurants, located on Franklin, Bedford, and Nostrand.