939 Rhinelander Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Location Location Location! Three Bedroom Duplex apartment in Morris Park. Open concept and very inviting Large Living room, Dining Room, Eat-in kitchen with Door to Large Deck and private Yard great for entertaining, Half Bath, Laundry in unit, Master Bedroom with double closet, 2 additional generous size Bedroom, Full Bath, great sun exposure, Hardwood floors throughout, Lots of storage, ALL utilities included, 1 Car driveway, Steps to 5 Train and buses, Shops and restaurants, Easy access to all major highways. NO DOGS. What more can you ask for !