939 Rhinelander Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

939 Rhinelander Avenue

939 Rhinelander Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

939 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462
Morris Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Location Location Location! Three Bedroom Duplex apartment in Morris Park. Open concept and very inviting Large Living room, Dining Room, Eat-in kitchen with Door to Large Deck and private Yard great for entertaining, Half Bath, Laundry in unit, Master Bedroom with double closet, 2 additional generous size Bedroom, Full Bath, great sun exposure, Hardwood floors throughout, Lots of storage, ALL utilities included, 1 Car driveway, Steps to 5 Train and buses, Shops and restaurants, Easy access to all major highways. NO DOGS. What more can you ask for !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Rhinelander Avenue have any available units?
939 Rhinelander Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 939 Rhinelander Avenue have?
Some of 939 Rhinelander Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Rhinelander Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
939 Rhinelander Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Rhinelander Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 939 Rhinelander Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 939 Rhinelander Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 939 Rhinelander Avenue does offer parking.
Does 939 Rhinelander Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 Rhinelander Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Rhinelander Avenue have a pool?
No, 939 Rhinelander Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 939 Rhinelander Avenue have accessible units?
No, 939 Rhinelander Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Rhinelander Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 Rhinelander Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 939 Rhinelander Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 939 Rhinelander Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
