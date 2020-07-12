/
pelham gardens
274 Apartments for rent in Pelham Gardens, Bronx, NY
Last updated June 15 at 10:20pm
1 Unit Available
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1302 Waring Avenue
1302 Waring Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1545 sqft
Great Pelham Gardens single family Colonial home has many modern features and amenities, walk in to high ceilings in entry way, open floor plan, Kraft maid walnut wood oak cabinets with self closing hinges , stainless steel appliances ,wine cooler,
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2452 Wilson Avenue
2452 Wilson Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Mint three bedroom duplex apartment. Close to hospital, schools, parks and transportation. 20 minutes to #5 train ride to midtown Manhattan.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2451 Eastchester Road
2451 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY
Studio
$4,000
Great opportunity. This retail location has approved plans in place for a food establishment which is a huge advantage for the incoming tenant.
Results within 1 mile of Pelham Gardens
Last updated July 8 at 10:08pm
3 Units Available
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,029
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
2 Units Available
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.
Last updated July 8 at 09:32pm
5 Units Available
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,899
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
Convenient Bronx location near Our Saviour Lutheran School. Interior amenities include stainless steel appliances, parquet flooring, linen closets, microwaves and updated window coverings. Walk to park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1235 E 222nd Street
1235 East 222nd Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1235 E 222nd Street in Bronx. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1862 Matthews Avenue
1862 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3454 sqft
SPACIOUS and VERY EASY to show! Four Bedroom apartment in the Morris Park Area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1026 Rhinelander street 1
1026 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartament for rent - Property Id: 83944 One bedroom apartment , with a modern fill planty of closets. Close to transportation, restorants and supermarket express bus to downtown. You have to see it to appreciated.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2162 Barnes Avenue
2162 Barnes Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful Two Bed, Two Bath Apartment Now Available! This is a rent stabilized unit with a minimum income requirement of 36x the rent ($75,636) based on your household annual income after taxes. The gross rent is $2,101.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1545 Rhinelander Avenue
1545 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Huge Two Bedroom With Elevator and Laundry in Pelham Parkway! *Virtual Tour Available Upon Request!* - Brand New Renovation - Hardwood Floors - Exposed Brick - Stainless Steel Appliances - Recessed Lighting - Floor thru apt with Good Natural
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3205 Hering
3205 Hering Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Available 6/1. COMFY 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH FOR RENT $2300./Month - Quiet tree lined street in the Allerton area of the Bronx. - Spacious living room, Top floor unit. - Lots of natural light. Beautiful Space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2081 Wallace Avenue
2081 Wallace Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Virtual Tour Available Upon Request!* GORGEOUS BRAND NEW One Apartment In Elevator Building! *Apartment Features* - Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances - Bigger Than King-Sized Bedroom - Recessed Lighting! - Full
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2132 Wallace Avenue
2132 Wallace Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,551
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Fee, Beautiful One- Bedroom Now Available! This is a rent stabilized unit with a minimum income requirement of 36x the rent ($55,836) based on your household annual income after taxes. The gross rent is $1,551. Contact us to: 1.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2148 Barnes Avenue
2148 Barnes Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
780 Pelham Parkway
780 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
No Fee, Beautiful 2 Bedroom Now Available! This is a rent stabilized unit with a minimum income requirement of 36x the rent ($81,036) based on your household annual income after taxes. The gross rent is $2,251.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
703 Rhinelander Avenue
703 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
=== Let's find your fit! You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2161 Barnes Avenue
2161 Barnes Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,238
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent Beautiful Studio Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free! Apartment 4A is a studio home apartment in the heart of Pelham Parkway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2160 Bronx Park East
2160 Bronx Park East, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Come home to a fully renovated 1BR apartment in a well maintained Co-Op Building in the Pelham Parkway neighborhood of the Bronx. Conveniently located right across from NYC Park and The Bronx Zoo Entrance.
Results within 5 miles of Pelham Gardens
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
86 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,267
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
27 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
