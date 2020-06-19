All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 5998 Palisade Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
5998 Palisade Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

5998 Palisade Avenue

5998 Palisade Avenue · (212) 381-2485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5998 Palisade Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TOWNHOUSE · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home built circa 1938 is a unique North Riverdale Treasure. This four Bedroom, Two and a half Bath wood house is nestled on the east side of Palisade Avenue facing the Hudson River and Palisades of New Jersey. The home is renovated and boasts a wall of windows in the Eat in kitchen, looking out to a private yard and garden. This large kitchen opens to a Dining area with 2 skylights and a wall of floor to ceiling glass sliders accessing the private garden. The renovated kitchen features white Shaker Cabinets, natural stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large center island. The large Living Room with a fireplace also has a wall of windows facing the private yard giving a sense bringing the outdoors inside. There is also a formal dining room and a half bath on this level. The wood railing to the second floor has an artistic detail that only compliments the interior wood finishes of the house. The 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths (with Jacuzzi & Steam Shower) on the second level compliment the wood features of the home. The stone walled basement would be perfect for an art studio. The laundry room is located on the first floor. There is a driveway for 2 cars and A 1 CAR GARAGE. The Metro North Riverdale Station is nearby as well as the express buses to Manhattan and local buses that connect to the 1, 4 and A trains. The Henry Hudson Pkwy and NYS Thruway are closeby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5998 Palisade Avenue have any available units?
5998 Palisade Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5998 Palisade Avenue have?
Some of 5998 Palisade Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5998 Palisade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5998 Palisade Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5998 Palisade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5998 Palisade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 5998 Palisade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5998 Palisade Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5998 Palisade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5998 Palisade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5998 Palisade Avenue have a pool?
No, 5998 Palisade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5998 Palisade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5998 Palisade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5998 Palisade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5998 Palisade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5998 Palisade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5998 Palisade Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5998 Palisade Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity