5998 Palisade Avenue

This Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home built circa 1938 is a unique North Riverdale Treasure. This four Bedroom, Two and a half Bath wood house is nestled on the east side of Palisade Avenue facing the Hudson River and Palisades of New Jersey. The home is renovated and boasts a wall of windows in the Eat in kitchen, looking out to a private yard and garden. This large kitchen opens to a Dining area with 2 skylights and a wall of floor to ceiling glass sliders accessing the private garden. The renovated kitchen features white Shaker Cabinets, natural stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large center island. The large Living Room with a fireplace also has a wall of windows facing the private yard giving a sense bringing the outdoors inside. There is also a formal dining room and a half bath on this level. The wood railing to the second floor has an artistic detail that only compliments the interior wood finishes of the house. The 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths (with Jacuzzi & Steam Shower) on the second level compliment the wood features of the home. The stone walled basement would be perfect for an art studio. The laundry room is located on the first floor. There is a driveway for 2 cars and A 1 CAR GARAGE. The Metro North Riverdale Station is nearby as well as the express buses to Manhattan and local buses that connect to the 1, 4 and A trains. The Henry Hudson Pkwy and NYS Thruway are closeby.