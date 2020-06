Amenities

STUNNING PRIVATE ONE BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH 12 CEILINGS!!! NEWLY RENOVATED!ONE OF A KIND APARTMENT! ALSO AVAILABLE STUDIO FOR $1775!Apartment features:Massive 12 ceilingsHardwood floorsLarge living roomTons of sunlightGreat closet spaceNew modern kitchenGranite countertopsStainless steel appliancesDishwasherOn-site laundryOn-site superThis apartment is a townhouse style one bedroom with a small private patio and a private entrance that opens directly onto the shared yard. Parking is subject to availability.Guarantors welcome!Sorry no pets allowed.Net rent listed Bruma1057