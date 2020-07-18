All apartments in Bronx
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

2231 Adam Clayton 607

2231 Adams Place · (917) 597-3885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2231 Adams Place, Bronx, NY 10457
Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New to market: Sought after corner two bedroom, two full bath featuring dual exposures to the south and west overlooking the tree lined boulevard and historic Harlem townhouses. A sun-filled living space uniquely styled with 5 wide White Oak plank flooring that compliments the open living and dining area. The kitchen is framed with lacquered cabinets featuring under the cabinet LED lighting. The backsplash is finished with elegant Daltile white glass tile. Enjoy a meal or chat with friends over a glass of wine at the Caesarstone Breakfast Bar. Appliances were thoughtfully selected for quality and aesthetics and include an LG Refrigerator, and a complete Electrolux Series stainless steel package with preferred Range, Microwave & Dishwasher. Luxuriate in the serene Master bath outfitted with a Stall Shower, Sand Natural custom glazed porcelain tile, Kohler Commode and Satin Nickel Danze fixtures. The second bath features a Kohler Soaking Tub. The residence also includes an exterior vented Washer/Dryer, a rarity in any Manhattan apartment. Designed with extra closets, ample wall space for art or accenting and pre-wired for Verizon Fios. Ideally situated in the heart of vibrant and storied Harlem, Aurum is a harmonious synthesis of thoughtful design, refined amenities, and environmental sensitivity. Sorry, no dogs allowed. Brokers CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Adam Clayton 607 have any available units?
2231 Adam Clayton 607 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2231 Adam Clayton 607 have?
Some of 2231 Adam Clayton 607's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Adam Clayton 607 currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Adam Clayton 607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Adam Clayton 607 pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Adam Clayton 607 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2231 Adam Clayton 607 offer parking?
No, 2231 Adam Clayton 607 does not offer parking.
Does 2231 Adam Clayton 607 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2231 Adam Clayton 607 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Adam Clayton 607 have a pool?
No, 2231 Adam Clayton 607 does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Adam Clayton 607 have accessible units?
No, 2231 Adam Clayton 607 does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Adam Clayton 607 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 Adam Clayton 607 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2231 Adam Clayton 607 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2231 Adam Clayton 607 does not have units with air conditioning.
