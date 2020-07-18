2231 Adam Clayton 607

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

New to market: Sought after corner two bedroom, two full bath featuring dual exposures to the south and west overlooking the tree lined boulevard and historic Harlem townhouses. A sun-filled living space uniquely styled with 5 wide White Oak plank flooring that compliments the open living and dining area. The kitchen is framed with lacquered cabinets featuring under the cabinet LED lighting. The backsplash is finished with elegant Daltile white glass tile. Enjoy a meal or chat with friends over a glass of wine at the Caesarstone Breakfast Bar. Appliances were thoughtfully selected for quality and aesthetics and include an LG Refrigerator, and a complete Electrolux Series stainless steel package with preferred Range, Microwave & Dishwasher. Luxuriate in the serene Master bath outfitted with a Stall Shower, Sand Natural custom glazed porcelain tile, Kohler Commode and Satin Nickel Danze fixtures. The second bath features a Kohler Soaking Tub. The residence also includes an exterior vented Washer/Dryer, a rarity in any Manhattan apartment. Designed with extra closets, ample wall space for art or accenting and pre-wired for Verizon Fios. Ideally situated in the heart of vibrant and storied Harlem, Aurum is a harmonious synthesis of thoughtful design, refined amenities, and environmental sensitivity. Sorry, no dogs allowed. Brokers CYOF.