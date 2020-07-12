/
university heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM
824 Apartments for rent in University Heights, Bronx, NY
Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
2 Units Available
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated April 24 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 W 183rd St Jerome Ave
12 West 183rd Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
3 Bdrm~2nd Fl walk up~$2,200 - Property Id: 308816 Three Bdrm on a 2nd walk up floor, short walk to #4 Train. For an immediate view call, text or email Gerald Hierro. Qualify applicant must have an individual or combined income of $88K a year.
Results within 1 mile of University Heights
Last updated June 15 at 05:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
Last updated July 8 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,651
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
568 W 192nd St
568 West 192nd Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Comfortable 3 Bedroom in Fort George No Fee - Property Id: 309584 Comfortable 3 Bedroom in Fort George No Fee THE UNIT - WASHER/DRYER in unit Spacious and Sunny Layout Stainless Steel Appliances Gut Renovation Hardwood Floors THE BUILDING
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Nagle Ave
112 Nagle Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
Bright 2 Bedroom in Fort George No Fee - Property Id: 309503 Bright 2 Bedroom in Fort George No Fee Beautiful large 2 bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
117 Post Avenue
117 Post Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,746
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A gorgeous renovated 1 bedroom! TRAINS: 1, A to Dyckman Street No Broker Fee NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2787 Briggs Avenue
2787 Briggs Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3618 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious, sunny, large kitchen, bathroom, and master bedroom. All bedrooms come with closet space! Large fenced backyard included as well.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
386 E 195th Street
386 E 195th St, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
Charming new building located near Fordham University. Naturally, well lit spacious apartment with hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen countertops, and beautiful terrace for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
508 W 213th St 4
508 West 213th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Large Two Bedroom /1 Bath Inwood - Property Id: 121064 NOTICE!!! THIS IS A 4TH FLOOR WALK UP APARTMENT!! GREAT APARTMENT EASY TO LIKE.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2559 Grand Concourse
2559 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Large One Bedroom in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Hillside Ave
35 Hillside Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
525 sqft
1Bdrm~$1700~Near parks~Quiet Street - Property Id: 129770 Hardwood floors throughout *Large windows flooded w/light *Elevator/Laundry building *Live in Super *Heat & Hot water included *Steps to A Express @ 190th Call Gerald Hierro
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1966 Bathgate Avenue
1966 Bathgate Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully renovated 4 Bedroom 1 Bath near everything with hardwood floor throughout the entire apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
610 W 196th St
610 West 196th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Welcome home to Luxury and modern finishes. This 3 bedroom/1bath apartment feature a stainless steel kitchen with custom cabinetry and light fixtures. It also offers granite counter-tops and a over-sized window.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
518 West 204th Street
518 West 204th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A gorgeous renovated 1 bedroom! TRAINS: 1, A to Dyckman Street No Broker Fee Your Apartment: -Washer/Dryer -Tons of light -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite quartz countertop -Built in microwave -Re-finished hardwood floors -Full- and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
689 West 204th street 1B
689 West 204th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
Large renovated 1BR Inwood Upper Manhattan - Property Id: 86268 LISTING ID: BLA - 66352 THE APARTMENT: Gorgeous Large 1Bedroom Apartment in elevator building with very hi ceilings, brand new hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1798 Riverside Dr
1798 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
763 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR/1BTH Inwood - Next to Fort Tryon Park - Property Id: 99398 NO FEE! $2000.00 Move in Credit Large renovated 2 bedrooms apartment in the heart of Inwood.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5 Terrace View Ave
5 Terrace View Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
HealthCare Professional looking to share 2 bedroom portion of a recently renovated 3 bedroom duplex.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
139 Payson Ave
139 Payson Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,747
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated Bright Studio Across from Inwood Park! No Fee! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE The apartment features: - Roomy Studio. - Renovated Bathroom with modern vanity. - Oversized Medicine cabinet. - Over sized Gray slate tiles and soaking tub.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
70 Park Terrace West
70 Park Terrace West, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
SUNNY HIGH FLOOR 1 BR IN PARK TERRACE GARDENS Perfectly located near Inwood Hill Park, this renovated gem oozes charm, serenity and glorious open views and light all day.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
14 Thayer Street
14 Thayer Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
A gorgeous renovated 2 bedroom! TRAINS: 1, A to Dyckman Street Your Apartment: -Tons of light -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite quartz countertop -Built in microwave -Re-finished hardwood floors -Full- and queen-sized bedrooms -Abundant closet
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
647 Academy Street
647 Academy Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Photos of the actual apartment. Tenants just left.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
98 Thayer Street
98 Thayer Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
No Fee, Beautiful 2 Bed, 1 Bath Now Available in Inwood! This is a rent-stabilized unit with a minimum income requirement of 36x the rent ($82,836) based on your household annual income after taxes. The gross rent is $2,301.
