All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F

1802 Matthews Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1802 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462
Van Nest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM APT 2 Bath for RENT in MORRIS PARK, Bronx NY MORRIS PARK!!!! 3 Bedroom Apt for RENT Located in the heart of in Morris Park/ Van Nest Area in a 2 Family home 3 Spacious Bedrooms, Living Room , Kitchen , 2 Full Bath Master Bedroom with closets and private bath Bright & Sunny Living Rm Brazilian Hardwood Floors Throughout the Apartment TOP OF THE LINE KITCHEN with plenty of cabinets and counter tops, & Beautiful & Modern Tiled Bathrooms. Close to Shopping, 2 & 5 Trains (Bronx Park East Subway Stop). Gas Heat. Close to Albert Einstein Medical College, Montefiore and Jacobi Hospitals. WON'T LAST!!! Anthony Domathoti, Broker- Owner, Exit Realty Premium

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F have any available units?
1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
Is 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F offer parking?
No, 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F does not offer parking.
Does 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F have a pool?
No, 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F have accessible units?
No, 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1802 Matthews Avenue, #3F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity