Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
119 W 238th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

119 W 238th Street

119 West 238th Street · (914) 433-3164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 West 238th Street, Bronx, NY 10463
Kingsbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful one bedroom apartment near Van Corlandt Park. Attractive hardwood floors run throughout whole apartment. Brand new kitchen with all unused appliances surrounded by exquisite quartz counter tops. Large bedroom with closet and storage nook, additional storage closets are located in the hallway. Charming full bathroom with new toilet, sink/vanity and bath/shower. Spacious walk out balcony so you can relax outside. Additional sun-room/office space located off of living room. 2 blocks to the subway and 2 blocks to Van Corlandt Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 119 W 238th Street have any available units?
119 W 238th Street has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 W 238th Street have?
Some of 119 W 238th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 W 238th Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 W 238th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 W 238th Street pet-friendly?
No, 119 W 238th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 119 W 238th Street offer parking?
Yes, 119 W 238th Street does offer parking.
Does 119 W 238th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 W 238th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 W 238th Street have a pool?
No, 119 W 238th Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 W 238th Street have accessible units?
No, 119 W 238th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 W 238th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 W 238th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 W 238th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 W 238th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

