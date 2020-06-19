119 W 238th Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful one bedroom apartment near Van Corlandt Park. Attractive hardwood floors run throughout whole apartment. Brand new kitchen with all unused appliances surrounded by exquisite quartz counter tops. Large bedroom with closet and storage nook, additional storage closets are located in the hallway. Charming full bathroom with new toilet, sink/vanity and bath/shower. Spacious walk out balcony so you can relax outside. Additional sun-room/office space located off of living room. 2 blocks to the subway and 2 blocks to Van Corlandt Park.