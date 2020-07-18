All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

7139 S Durango Dr #310

7139 S Durango Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7139 S Durango Dr, Spring Valley, NV 89113
Rhodes Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo At Vistana! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo on 3rd Floor | Laminate Flooring Thru Out With Ceramic Tile In Kitchen And Bathrooms | Living Room Has A Fireplace And Balcony | Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances | Unit Overlooks Pool And Tennis Court | Lots Of Community Facilities To Enjoy: 3 Pools/Spas, Tennis and Basketball Courts, Excellent 2 Floors Fitness Room With Sauna Inside, Clubhouse , 24 HR Security | Excellent Location and Guard Gated Community | Small Pets Are Welcome (10 lbs or Less) | Do Not Miss This Opportunity!

(RLNE3854448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7139 S Durango Dr #310 have any available units?
7139 S Durango Dr #310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 7139 S Durango Dr #310 have?
Some of 7139 S Durango Dr #310's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7139 S Durango Dr #310 currently offering any rent specials?
7139 S Durango Dr #310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7139 S Durango Dr #310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7139 S Durango Dr #310 is pet friendly.
Does 7139 S Durango Dr #310 offer parking?
No, 7139 S Durango Dr #310 does not offer parking.
Does 7139 S Durango Dr #310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7139 S Durango Dr #310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7139 S Durango Dr #310 have a pool?
Yes, 7139 S Durango Dr #310 has a pool.
Does 7139 S Durango Dr #310 have accessible units?
No, 7139 S Durango Dr #310 does not have accessible units.
Does 7139 S Durango Dr #310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7139 S Durango Dr #310 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7139 S Durango Dr #310 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7139 S Durango Dr #310 does not have units with air conditioning.
