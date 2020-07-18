7139 S Durango Dr #310

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo At Vistana! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo on 3rd Floor | Laminate Flooring Thru Out With Ceramic Tile In Kitchen And Bathrooms | Living Room Has A Fireplace And Balcony | Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances | Unit Overlooks Pool And Tennis Court | Lots Of Community Facilities To Enjoy: 3 Pools/Spas, Tennis and Basketball Courts, Excellent 2 Floors Fitness Room With Sauna Inside, Clubhouse , 24 HR Security | Excellent Location and Guard Gated Community | Small Pets Are Welcome (10 lbs or Less) | Do Not Miss This Opportunity!



(RLNE3854448)