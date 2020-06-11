All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3447 Skyline Blvd

3447 Skyline Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3447 Skyline Boulevard, Reno, NV 89509
Skyline Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
This gorgeous Southwest Reno Townhouse has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and an over sized 2 car garage with lots of storage. New paint throughout, new flooring, new appliances, fixtures and so much more! Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs including the master with city views. End unit with only one other home on the cul-de-sac. Rent includes HOA, Sewer and Garbage. Access to 2 pools, tennis court & club house. Small pet on approval. Long term lease preferred. Welcome Home! Listing Agent: Tiffany N Ross Email Address: tiffany@janmackenzie.com Broker: Nevada Home Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3447 Skyline Blvd have any available units?
3447 Skyline Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3447 Skyline Blvd have?
Some of 3447 Skyline Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3447 Skyline Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3447 Skyline Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3447 Skyline Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3447 Skyline Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3447 Skyline Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3447 Skyline Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3447 Skyline Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3447 Skyline Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3447 Skyline Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3447 Skyline Blvd has a pool.
Does 3447 Skyline Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3447 Skyline Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3447 Skyline Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3447 Skyline Blvd has units with dishwashers.
