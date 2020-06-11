3447 Skyline Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This gorgeous Southwest Reno Townhouse has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and an over sized 2 car garage with lots of storage. New paint throughout, new flooring, new appliances, fixtures and so much more! Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs including the master with city views. End unit with only one other home on the cul-de-sac. Rent includes HOA, Sewer and Garbage. Access to 2 pools, tennis court & club house. Small pet on approval. Long term lease preferred. Welcome Home! Listing Agent: Tiffany N Ross Email Address: tiffany@janmackenzie.com Broker: Nevada Home Connections