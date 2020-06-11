3447 Skyline Blvd

Amenities
This gorgeous Southwest Reno Townhouse has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and an over sized 2 car garage with lots of storage. New paint throughout, new flooring, new appliances, fixtures and so much more! Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs including the master with city views. End unit with only one other home on the cul-de-sac. Rent includes HOA, Sewer and Garbage. Access to 2 pools, tennis court & club house. Small pet on approval. Long term lease preferred. Welcome Home! Listing Agent: Tiffany N Ross Email Address: tiffany@janmackenzie.com Broker: Nevada Home Connections