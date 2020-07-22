Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access accessible car charging dog grooming area e-payments guest suite lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time.



Esprit Townhome Apartments delivers the latest in luxury apartments in South Reno. This boutique-style gated community offers two and three bedroom, tri-level townhomes in a stunning environment, with modern amenities both indoors and out. Every apartment home features designer kitchens with quartz countertops and direct access to your own two- or three-car garage. Meanwhile, the community offers a thoughtfully cultivated environment full of charm and grace to welcome you home.



Our South Reno apartments are pet friendly, with a dog park and indoor pet spa to simplify caring for your furry friends. Enjoy the convenience of online rent payments and stay connected with complimentary Wi-Fi in the clubhouse. Relax beside the pool or sweat it out at the 24-hour fitness center, then take advantage of the wealth of shops and dining at The Summit or head up Mt. Rose Highway for a day on the slopes. With our professional on-site management and 24-hour service commitment, you can expect attentive care when you need it to ensure your home is taken care of.



Every detail of our community has been designed with your comfort in mind, and the result is a one-of-a-kind, boutique living experience in a dynamic environment. Contact our leasing office today to learn all that Esprit has to offer. We look forward to welcoming you home!