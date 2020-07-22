All apartments in Reno
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

Esprit Townhome Apartments

11800 Veterans Pkwy · (775) 312-9959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11800 Veterans Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521
Hidden Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0403 · Avail. Nov 8

$1,999

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 0202 · Avail. Oct 18

$1,999

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 0301 · Avail. Oct 18

$1,999

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1225 sqft

See 28+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. Oct 2

$2,429

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1518 sqft

Unit 0504 · Avail. Nov 6

$2,429

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1518 sqft

Unit 0404 · Avail. Nov 9

$2,429

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1518 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Esprit Townhome Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
accessible
car charging
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest suite
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time.

Esprit Townhome Apartments delivers the latest in luxury apartments in South Reno. This boutique-style gated community offers two and three bedroom, tri-level townhomes in a stunning environment, with modern amenities both indoors and out. Every apartment home features designer kitchens with quartz countertops and direct access to your own two- or three-car garage. Meanwhile, the community offers a thoughtfully cultivated environment full of charm and grace to welcome you home.

Our South Reno apartments are pet friendly, with a dog park and indoor pet spa to simplify caring for your furry friends. Enjoy the convenience of online rent payments and stay connected with complimentary Wi-Fi in the clubhouse. Relax beside the pool or sweat it out at the 24-hour fitness center, then take advantage of the wealth of shops and dining at The Summit or head up Mt. Rose Highway for a day on the slopes. With our professional on-site management and 24-hour service commitment, you can expect attentive care when you need it to ensure your home is taken care of.

Every detail of our community has been designed with your comfort in mind, and the result is a one-of-a-kind, boutique living experience in a dynamic environment. Contact our leasing office today to learn all that Esprit has to offer. We look forward to welcoming you home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Esprit Townhome Apartments have any available units?
Esprit Townhome Apartments has 43 units available starting at $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Esprit Townhome Apartments have?
Some of Esprit Townhome Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Esprit Townhome Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Esprit Townhome Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Esprit Townhome Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Esprit Townhome Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Esprit Townhome Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Esprit Townhome Apartments offers parking.
Does Esprit Townhome Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Esprit Townhome Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Esprit Townhome Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Esprit Townhome Apartments has a pool.
Does Esprit Townhome Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Esprit Townhome Apartments has accessible units.
Does Esprit Townhome Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Esprit Townhome Apartments has units with dishwashers.
