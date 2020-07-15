Amenities
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada. Please come and experience our spacious, open floor plan apartments today!
Our substantially sized apartments are available in one, two and three bedroom floor plan options. All units are open floor plans and include over-sized closets. Our community offers free heating, a bark park for your dog’s enjoyment, a fitness center, billiards, a business center, and is situated close to public transportation.