Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool table bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed accessible lobby online portal smoke-free community

Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada. Please come and experience our spacious, open floor plan apartments today!



Our substantially sized apartments are available in one, two and three bedroom floor plan options. All units are open floor plans and include over-sized closets. Our community offers free heating, a bark park for your dog’s enjoyment, a fitness center, billiards, a business center, and is situated close to public transportation.