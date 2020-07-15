All apartments in Reno
Regency Park Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Regency Park Apartments

3200 Lakeside Dr · (775) 227-6325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 month FREE with immediate move in on our 672 square foot 1 bedroom!
Location

3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV 89509
Virginia Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 109-079 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada. Please come and experience our spacious, open floor plan apartments today!

Our substantially sized apartments are available in one, two and three bedroom floor plan options. All units are open floor plans and include over-sized closets. Our community offers free heating, a bark park for your dog’s enjoyment, a fitness center, billiards, a business center, and is situated close to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months (Lease with buy out option)
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 application fee per adult over 18.
Deposit: Deposit $500 O.A.C.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and 50 lbs weight limit.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency Park Apartments have any available units?
Regency Park Apartments has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Regency Park Apartments have?
Some of Regency Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Park Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1 month FREE with immediate move in on our 672 square foot 1 bedroom!
Is Regency Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Regency Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Regency Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Regency Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regency Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Regency Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Regency Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Regency Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Regency Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
