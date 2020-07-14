All apartments in Reno
Riverside Park

Open Now until 7pm
14 South Park Street · (833) 853-5568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 South Park Street, Reno, NV 89502
Renown Medical Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,043

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverside Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
Located on the beautiful Truckee Riverfront, our Reno NV apartments are conveniently located in Downtown Reno, centrally located to all of the area's most popular attractions. When you rent at Riverside Park you’ll enjoy riverfront views, mile-long nature trails, and you're just a short walk away from Ace’s Ball Park.

Our homes are thoughtfully created with you in mind! With sleek spacious pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom townhomes, your comfort and convenience are always in mind. Surround yourself with the best Downtown Reno has to offer – find your Riverside Park reno apartments today!

**We have amazing move in specials up to 2 months free on select apartment homes. Please call us today

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44
Deposit: $100 admin fee; $300 security deposit O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 50 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: One car garage for two bedrooms, off street parking for one bedrooms. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Riverside Park have any available units?
Riverside Park has 2 units available starting at $1,043 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverside Park have?
Some of Riverside Park's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverside Park currently offering any rent specials?
Riverside Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverside Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverside Park is pet friendly.
Does Riverside Park offer parking?
Yes, Riverside Park offers parking.
Does Riverside Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverside Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverside Park have a pool?
No, Riverside Park does not have a pool.
Does Riverside Park have accessible units?
Yes, Riverside Park has accessible units.
Does Riverside Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverside Park has units with dishwashers.

