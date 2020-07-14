Riverside Park.

Lease Length: 1-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44
Deposit: $100 admin fee; $300 security deposit O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 50 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: One car garage for two bedrooms, off street parking for one bedrooms. Garage lot.