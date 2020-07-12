/
/
/
skyline boulevard
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:59 PM
140 Apartments for rent in Skyline Boulevard, Reno, NV
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,230
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Welcome to Skyline Canyon If convenience and beauty are what you are looking for, Skyline Canyon Apartments is the community for you.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
4890 Deer Pass
4890 Deer Pass Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1861 sqft
Listing Agent: Cindy J Nitz Email Address: cindynitzrenorealtor@gmail.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno
1 of 9
Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
1987 Plumas
1987 Plumas Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1500 sqft
Three bedroom, one bathroom newly remodeled duplex in convenient Southwest Reno location. Covered back patio (shared), one car garage plus additional outside off street parking. $85 a month utility surcharge.
Results within 1 mile of Skyline Boulevard
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
2 Units Available
Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
3 Units Available
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,237
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of Reno, close to I-580 and I-80 and just minutes from the Reno-Tahoe Airport and several casinos. Special features include gym, Jacuzzi, outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green, pet-friendly community with a gym, sports courts and pools. The homes are offered in apartment or townhome plans and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces and upgraded kitchen appliances. Less than an hour from Lake Tahoe.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 09:21am
2 Units Available
Park at Idlewild
1850 Idlewild Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1003 sqft
Minutes away from some of the best activities Northern Nevada has to offer, The Park at Idlewild gives you a location that is second to none.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Claremont Street #B
230 Claremont St, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
936 sqft
230 Claremont Street #B, Reno, NV 89502 - AVAILABLE NOW. MidTown Alert! Just off Wells, minutes to all MidTown has to offer. Ground floor apartment, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms with washer/dryer/refrigerator included.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3575 Gibraltar Drive
3575 Gibraltar Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2054 sqft
To view this property, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule. Amazing, large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house, 2 car garage w/ opener split-level home off of the top of Skyline Blvd.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
530 Grand Canyon Boulevard
530 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in midtown ~~6 Month Lease~~ This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1217 Wilson Ave.
1217 Wilson Avenue, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Central Reno 2 Bedroom Duplex Near VA Hospital - Central Reno duplex with wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen featuring an electric stove, microwave & fridge. Both bathrooms have stand-up showers. Washer & Dryer hook-ups in kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2450 Lymbery St. #309
2450 Lymbery Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$800
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2450 Lymbery St. #309 Available 08/15/20 Studio Condo Near Virginia Lake-Reno - Welcome home to a low maintenance 409 sq. ft. studio boasting new paint, new flooring and swimming pool access during the summer months.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
300 California Avenue - 13
300 California Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
A 1920's apartment located in the heart of California Avenue. Apartment offers new kitchen with appliances, updated bathroom, and new windows. Unit is available for move-in on 8/5/2020. Monthly rent includes all basic utilities!
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
299 Gramercy Lane
299 Gramercy Ln, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1704 sqft
299 Gramercy Lane Available 08/01/20 299 Gramercy Lane Reno, NV 89509 - $1,995/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2006 Sq Footage: 1704 sqft.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:14pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Patrick Ave
1410 Patrick Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Furnished 1 Bedroom unit in the Arlington Heights area. Close to downtown, I-80 in a great area. Living room, and full kitchen with a microwave, bar, and a washer and dryer. Utilities and internet included. This is a one-year lease.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
232 Caliente
232 Caliente Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$925
300 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15 or sooner. Interior remodel down to the studs, plumbing and all. Peaceful designer interior on this nicely appointed studio apartment. Enter through a high fenced, private courtyard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
795 Forest
795 Forest Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
570 sqft
795 and 797 Forest available. $1100 plus $1100 deposit. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. No yard. Small pets on approval $500 deposit plus $50 per month. Compact kitchen. Upstairs units. Walk to food and entertainment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
2353 Watt Street
2353 Watt Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1001 sqft
This Southwest Reno home is perfectly located a short walk to both Virginia Lake and Washoe County Golf Course.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
300 California Avenue - 8
300 California Ave, Reno, NV
Studio
$975
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Location Location Location! Recently renovated 1920s apartment located in the heart of California Avenue. Studio apartment offers kitchen with appliances, updated bathroom, and new windows. . Unit is available for move-in on 6/15/2020.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6305 Meadow Heights Circle
6305 Meadow Heights Cir, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1821 sqft
Casa de la Paz - Property Id: 251407 Available Now to May 27, 2020 - Be our guest and enjoy the peace and serenity of the Casa de la Paz home.
1 of 12
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
439 Wonder Street
439 Wonder Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
575 sqft
439 Wonder Street Available 04/04/20 Midtown Cottage with all the Privacy - Immaculate cottage with tons of privacy! Ready and in move-in condition. Close to shopping restaurants and bus route. 1 block from the VA hospital.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Brenham Ave
215 Brenham Avenue, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1836 sqft
215 Brenham Ave Available 07/15/20 Reno Virginia Lake area 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Welcome to 215 Brenham Place, built in 2014 and is still in mint condition.