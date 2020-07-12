Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:59 PM

140 Apartments for rent in Skyline Boulevard, Reno, NV

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,230
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Welcome to Skyline Canyon If convenience and beauty are what you are looking for, Skyline Canyon Apartments is the community for you.

Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
4890 Deer Pass
4890 Deer Pass Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1861 sqft
Listing Agent: Cindy J Nitz Email Address: cindynitzrenorealtor@gmail.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno

Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
1987 Plumas
1987 Plumas Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1500 sqft
Three bedroom, one bathroom newly remodeled duplex in convenient Southwest Reno location. Covered back patio (shared), one car garage plus additional outside off street parking. $85 a month utility surcharge.
Results within 1 mile of Skyline Boulevard
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
3 Units Available
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,237
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of Reno, close to I-580 and I-80 and just minutes from the Reno-Tahoe Airport and several casinos. Special features include gym, Jacuzzi, outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green, pet-friendly community with a gym, sports courts and pools. The homes are offered in apartment or townhome plans and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces and upgraded kitchen appliances. Less than an hour from Lake Tahoe.
Last updated July 12 at 09:21am
2 Units Available
Park at Idlewild
1850 Idlewild Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1003 sqft
Minutes away from some of the best activities Northern Nevada has to offer, The Park at Idlewild gives you a location that is second to none.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Claremont Street #B
230 Claremont St, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
936 sqft
230 Claremont Street #B, Reno, NV 89502 - AVAILABLE NOW. MidTown Alert! Just off Wells, minutes to all MidTown has to offer. Ground floor apartment, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms with washer/dryer/refrigerator included.

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3575 Gibraltar Drive
3575 Gibraltar Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2054 sqft
To view this property, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule. Amazing, large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house, 2 car garage w/ opener split-level home off of the top of Skyline Blvd.

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
530 Grand Canyon Boulevard
530 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in midtown ~~6 Month Lease~~ This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1217 Wilson Ave.
1217 Wilson Avenue, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Central Reno 2 Bedroom Duplex Near VA Hospital - Central Reno duplex with wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen featuring an electric stove, microwave & fridge. Both bathrooms have stand-up showers. Washer & Dryer hook-ups in kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2450 Lymbery St. #309
2450 Lymbery Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$800
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2450 Lymbery St. #309 Available 08/15/20 Studio Condo Near Virginia Lake-Reno - Welcome home to a low maintenance 409 sq. ft. studio boasting new paint, new flooring and swimming pool access during the summer months.

Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
300 California Avenue - 13
300 California Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
A 1920's apartment located in the heart of California Avenue. Apartment offers new kitchen with appliances, updated bathroom, and new windows. Unit is available for move-in on 8/5/2020. Monthly rent includes all basic utilities!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
299 Gramercy Lane
299 Gramercy Ln, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1704 sqft
299 Gramercy Lane Available 08/01/20 299 Gramercy Lane Reno, NV 89509 - $1,995/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2006 Sq Footage: 1704 sqft.

Last updated July 12 at 01:14pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Patrick Ave
1410 Patrick Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Furnished 1 Bedroom unit in the Arlington Heights area. Close to downtown, I-80 in a great area. Living room, and full kitchen with a microwave, bar, and a washer and dryer. Utilities and internet included. This is a one-year lease.

Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
232 Caliente
232 Caliente Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$925
300 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15 or sooner. Interior remodel down to the studs, plumbing and all. Peaceful designer interior on this nicely appointed studio apartment. Enter through a high fenced, private courtyard.

Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
795 Forest
795 Forest Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
570 sqft
795 and 797 Forest available. $1100 plus $1100 deposit. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. No yard. Small pets on approval $500 deposit plus $50 per month. Compact kitchen. Upstairs units. Walk to food and entertainment.

Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
2353 Watt Street
2353 Watt Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1001 sqft
This Southwest Reno home is perfectly located a short walk to both Virginia Lake and Washoe County Golf Course.

Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
300 California Avenue - 8
300 California Ave, Reno, NV
Studio
$975
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Location Location Location! Recently renovated 1920s apartment located in the heart of California Avenue. Studio apartment offers kitchen with appliances, updated bathroom, and new windows. . Unit is available for move-in on 6/15/2020.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6305 Meadow Heights Circle
6305 Meadow Heights Cir, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1821 sqft
Casa de la Paz - Property Id: 251407 Available Now to May 27, 2020 - Be our guest and enjoy the peace and serenity of the Casa de la Paz home.

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
439 Wonder Street
439 Wonder Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
575 sqft
439 Wonder Street Available 04/04/20 Midtown Cottage with all the Privacy - Immaculate cottage with tons of privacy! Ready and in move-in condition. Close to shopping restaurants and bus route. 1 block from the VA hospital.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Brenham Ave
215 Brenham Avenue, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1836 sqft
215 Brenham Ave Available 07/15/20 Reno Virginia Lake area 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Welcome to 215 Brenham Place, built in 2014 and is still in mint condition.

