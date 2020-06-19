All apartments in Reno
1130 McGee Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1130 McGee Drive

1130 Mcgee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Mcgee Drive, Reno, NV 89523
Mae Anne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cute Home with Large Pine Trees and Great Deck
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,324 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This

(RLNE5756006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 McGee Drive have any available units?
1130 McGee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 McGee Drive have?
Some of 1130 McGee Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 McGee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1130 McGee Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 McGee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1130 McGee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1130 McGee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1130 McGee Drive does offer parking.
Does 1130 McGee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 McGee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 McGee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1130 McGee Drive has a pool.
Does 1130 McGee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1130 McGee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 McGee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 McGee Drive has units with dishwashers.
