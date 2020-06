Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car garage 1 story for rent on a cul de sac with "mother in law" quarters! - CUL DE SAC - TWO MASTER BEDROOMS = One Master has a Walk In Closet and Raised Ceilings and Private Bathroom "in the room". The 2nd Master Bedroom has a Private Door/Entrance into the room and a Private Bathroom. There is a Formal Living Room AND Formal Dining Room AND Separate Family Room AND Breakdfast Nook AND Laundry Room. Raised Ceilings and Pot Shelves. Country Kitchen with Bay Window and Island and Pantry. Separate Laundry Room Too! THREE CAR GARAGE with Storage. Large Covered Patio + Private Yard with LANDSCAPING CARE INCLUDED! OWNER LICENSEE - ALL APPLIANCES!!! ALARM USE OPTIONAL. NO HOA!



(RLNE5634848)