7604 Borealis St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool carpet

RESERVE NOW! AVAIL APPROX 8/1 --- Renters Warehouse Presents this beautiful and spacious single family home with Wood Laminate and Newer carpets throughout. Large Master suite plus 3 nice size bedrooms, in addition to master bathroom 2 additional Bathrooms, Lots of living space. on a cul-de-sac. Large covered patio with finished desert scape back yard as well as desert scape front yard. Attached 2 car garage with additional parking available. Conveniently located close to the 215 and Eastern Ave. This beautiful property is available for AUG move in. Pet friendly with restrictions.