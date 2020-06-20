All apartments in Paradise
7604 Borealis St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:32 PM

7604 Borealis St

7604 Borealis Street · No Longer Available
Location

7604 Borealis Street, Paradise, NV 89123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
RESERVE NOW! AVAIL APPROX 8/1 --- Renters Warehouse Presents this beautiful and spacious single family home with Wood Laminate and Newer carpets throughout. Large Master suite plus 3 nice size bedrooms, in addition to master bathroom 2 additional Bathrooms, Lots of living space. on a cul-de-sac. Large covered patio with finished desert scape back yard as well as desert scape front yard. Attached 2 car garage with additional parking available. Conveniently located close to the 215 and Eastern Ave. This beautiful property is available for AUG move in. Pet friendly with restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 Borealis St have any available units?
7604 Borealis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise, NV.
What amenities does 7604 Borealis St have?
Some of 7604 Borealis St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 Borealis St currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Borealis St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Borealis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7604 Borealis St is pet friendly.
Does 7604 Borealis St offer parking?
Yes, 7604 Borealis St does offer parking.
Does 7604 Borealis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 Borealis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Borealis St have a pool?
Yes, 7604 Borealis St has a pool.
Does 7604 Borealis St have accessible units?
No, 7604 Borealis St does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Borealis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7604 Borealis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7604 Borealis St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7604 Borealis St does not have units with air conditioning.
