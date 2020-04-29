4960 Harrison 204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool internet access

You will love this two bedroom, two bath second floor condo with a vibrant flare. Centrally located in a well maintained gated community, this is the perfect place for an extended stay in Las Vegas. Housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, WiFi, TV streaming services, and utilities are included with your stay. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

