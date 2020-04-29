All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like 4960 Harrison 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
4960 Harrison 204
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

4960 Harrison 204

4960 Harrison Drive · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4960 Harrison Drive, Paradise, NV 89120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
internet access
You will love this two bedroom, two bath second floor condo with a vibrant flare. Centrally located in a well maintained gated community, this is the perfect place for an extended stay in Las Vegas. Housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, WiFi, TV streaming services, and utilities are included with your stay. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
You will love this two bedroom, two bath second floor condo with a vibrant flare. Centrally located in a well maintained gated community, this is the perfect place for an extended stay in Las Vegas. Housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, WiFi, TV streaming services, and utilities are included with your stay. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4960 Harrison 204 have any available units?
4960 Harrison 204 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4960 Harrison 204 have?
Some of 4960 Harrison 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4960 Harrison 204 currently offering any rent specials?
4960 Harrison 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4960 Harrison 204 pet-friendly?
No, 4960 Harrison 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 4960 Harrison 204 offer parking?
Yes, 4960 Harrison 204 does offer parking.
Does 4960 Harrison 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4960 Harrison 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4960 Harrison 204 have a pool?
Yes, 4960 Harrison 204 has a pool.
Does 4960 Harrison 204 have accessible units?
No, 4960 Harrison 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 4960 Harrison 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4960 Harrison 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4960 Harrison 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4960 Harrison 204 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4960 Harrison 204?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mountain Vista Apartments
3950 Mountain Vista St
Paradise, NV 89121
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd
Paradise, NV 89123
Villa Del Sol Apartments
4255 Channel 10 Dr
Paradise, NV 89119
French Quarter
535 Sierra Vista Drive
Paradise, NV 89169
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St
Paradise, NV 89121
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89183
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89183
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89169

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms
Paradise Apartments with ParkingParadise Pet Friendly Places
Paradise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado RanchParadise Palms
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity