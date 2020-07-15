4221 Sanderling Circle, #275

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! A great ground floor 1bdr condo located in the heart of China Town & few short miles from the beautiful STRIP, casinos ,shopping and dining areas. Property features lots of light ,beautiful kitchen granite counter tops, spacious living room, and a cozy patio. Hurry- This will not last long!

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! A great ground floor 1bdr condo located in the heart of China Town & few short miles from the beautiful STRIP, casinos ,shopping and dining areas. Property features lots of light ,beautiful kitchen granite counter tops, spacious living room, and a cozy patio. Hurry- This will not last long!