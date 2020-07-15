All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
4221 Sanderling Circle, #275
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

4221 Sanderling Circle, #275

4221 Sanderling Circle · (702) 328-6720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4221 Sanderling Circle, Paradise, NV 89103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$810

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! A great ground floor 1bdr condo located in the heart of China Town & few short miles from the beautiful STRIP, casinos ,shopping and dining areas. Property features lots of light ,beautiful kitchen granite counter tops, spacious living room, and a cozy patio. Hurry- This will not last long!
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! A great ground floor 1bdr condo located in the heart of China Town & few short miles from the beautiful STRIP, casinos ,shopping and dining areas. Property features lots of light ,beautiful kitchen granite counter tops, spacious living room, and a cozy patio. Hurry- This will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 have any available units?
4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 has a unit available for $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 pet-friendly?
No, 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 offer parking?
No, 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 does not offer parking.
Does 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 have a pool?
No, 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 have accessible units?
No, 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4221 Sanderling Circle, #275?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St
Paradise, NV 89120
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd
Paradise, NV 89123
Viridian Apartments
4255 W Viking Rd
Paradise, NV 89103
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave
Paradise, NV 89119
Topaz
4020 Arville St
Paradise, NV 89103
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St
Paradise, NV 89121
Shadowbrook
3851 Wynn Rd
Paradise, NV 89103
Parkside Villas
8400 S Maryland Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89123

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms
Paradise Apartments with ParkingParadise Pet Friendly Places
Paradise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado RanchParadise Palms
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity