Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated 2 story townhome with large entertaining area and attached 2 car garage. Dual Master Bedrooms with bath*Use Five Star App online, read carefully*Approved applicants must pay holding deposit and sign deposit form w/in 24 hrs*Tenant to verify all data tenant relying on*If this listing notes pets are allowed, then they must be screened & pay pet rent*small pets under 50lbs only*Restrictions may be imposed by HOA/Owner/Insurance