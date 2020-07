Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

"The Caddy Shack" - as seen in numerous documentaries and tours of Mid Century Modern architecture and design. There's no other home quite like this in all of Las Vegas. 4 Bed, 2 Bath, amazing pool and patio area.