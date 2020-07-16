1904 Imola Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing home in Silverado Ranch, LOTS OF SPACE with 3 car garage! Features including grand entry with dramatic vaulted ceilings and fireplace in living room; formal dining room; open kitchen w/casual dining area, granite counter top, island, pantry & lots of cabinets; cozy family room with fireplace; walk in closet in master bedroom; double sink in master bathroom w/separate tub and shower; high end designer light fixtures, multiple crystal chandeliers and ceiling fans throughout the house; low maintenance backyard with covered patio. Minutes to shopping center, restaurants, schools, and freeways. Make this your home.