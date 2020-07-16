All apartments in Paradise
1904 Imola Court
1904 Imola Court

1904 Imola Court · (702) 673-8418
Location

1904 Imola Court, Paradise, NV 89123
Silverado Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3437 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home in Silverado Ranch, LOTS OF SPACE with 3 car garage! Features including grand entry with dramatic vaulted ceilings and fireplace in living room; formal dining room; open kitchen w/casual dining area, granite counter top, island, pantry & lots of cabinets; cozy family room with fireplace; walk in closet in master bedroom; double sink in master bathroom w/separate tub and shower; high end designer light fixtures, multiple crystal chandeliers and ceiling fans throughout the house; low maintenance backyard with covered patio. Minutes to shopping center, restaurants, schools, and freeways. Make this your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Imola Court have any available units?
1904 Imola Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1904 Imola Court have?
Some of 1904 Imola Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Imola Court currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Imola Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Imola Court pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Imola Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 1904 Imola Court offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Imola Court offers parking.
Does 1904 Imola Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Imola Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Imola Court have a pool?
No, 1904 Imola Court does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Imola Court have accessible units?
No, 1904 Imola Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Imola Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Imola Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 Imola Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 Imola Court does not have units with air conditioning.
